What you need to know
- A new report claims the Galaxy A72 will be Samsung's first smartphone to feature a penta-lens camera setup.
- The phone is expected to feature a 64MP main sensor, just like its predecessor.
- Samsung is tipped to unveil the Galaxy A72 sometime in the first half of 2021.
The Galaxy A71, which was announced alongside the Galaxy A51 in December last year, is one of the best Samsung phones currently available, featuring robust specs and an impressive 64MP primary camera. If a new report out of South Korea is to be believed, Samsung is planning to launch a successor to the Galaxy A71 sometime in the first half of 2021.
More interestingly, however, the report claims the Galaxy A72 will be Samsung's first smartphone to feature a penta-lens camera setup on the back. The setup will include a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP sensor for bokeh shots. For selfies, the phone is tipped to feature a 32MP front camera.
A follow-up to the Galaxy A51 is also expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A72. While the report doesn't shed any light on the camera specs of the Galaxy A52, it does claim that the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. Samsung is apparently hoping to ship around 30 million units of the Galaxy A72 and A52 phones next year.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is among the best mid-range Android smartphones you can buy right now. It has a vibrant Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras with a 64MP main sensor, and excellent battery life with 25W fast charging. It is also guaranteed to receive up to three major OS upgrades.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
6 things that still really annoy us about Chromebooks in 2020
Chromebooks get better every year, but for all their advancements, they just can't seem to break out of some very nasty, very old habits. Here's what I hate about my most beloved laptops.
Google’s new Chromecast leaks in first real-world images
The first real-world images of the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV have surfaced online. Google is expected to unveil the new Chromecast at its hardware event next week.
Luna is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better
Amazon just unveiled Luna, its all-new cloud gaming service. It's available on a bunch of devices, gives you access to over 100 games, and costs just $5.99/month. Seriously.
The Galaxy A21 is a sleek device, so get a case to keep it that way
Life happens to everyone, and it ends up affecting to our smartphones at some point in time. Drops, scratches, bumps, and bruises all happen, and that’s why you’ll want to get a case for the new Galaxy A21.