The Galaxy A71, which was announced alongside the Galaxy A51 in December last year, is one of the best Samsung phones currently available, featuring robust specs and an impressive 64MP primary camera. If a new report out of South Korea is to be believed, Samsung is planning to launch a successor to the Galaxy A71 sometime in the first half of 2021.

More interestingly, however, the report claims the Galaxy A72 will be Samsung's first smartphone to feature a penta-lens camera setup on the back. The setup will include a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP sensor for bokeh shots. For selfies, the phone is tipped to feature a 32MP front camera.

A follow-up to the Galaxy A51 is also expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A72. While the report doesn't shed any light on the camera specs of the Galaxy A52, it does claim that the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. Samsung is apparently hoping to ship around 30 million units of the Galaxy A72 and A52 phones next year.