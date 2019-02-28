Samsung lost a lot of ground in India over the last two years. In the budget segment the manufacturer lost out to Xiaomi, allowing the Chinese brand to take the overall lead in the country. Similarly, OnePlus bulldozed past Samsung in the premium category, but it finally looks like Samsung is ready to mount its own challenge.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M series in India at the end of January, taking the fight to Xiaomi in the budget segment. The company is now doing the same in the mid-range category with the launch of the Galaxy A30 and A50.

Both devices offer exciting new designs with Infinity-U displays, large batteries, and new chipsets. The new design aesthetic — dubbed Prism — includes a lot of 3D rounded edges and smooth lines, making the A30 and A50 look modern and contemporary. Both phones come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop cutout at the top, and the A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The A30, meanwhile, features a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back. Both devices also come with 4000mAh batteries and charge over USB-C, with Samsung rolling out 15W fast charging. They also have MicroSD slots that can accommodate cards up to 512GB, and dual VoLTE. On the software front, both the A30 and A50 are running Samsung's One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie.

For what they cost, the Galaxy A30 and A50 offer excellent hardware.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A50 features a 10nm Exynos 9610 chipset that has four Cortex A73 cores that go up to 2.3GHz backed by four A53 cores at 1.6GHz. The phone will be sold with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB variants, and has three cameras at the back: a 25MP primary sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. There's a 25MP camera up front.

As for the A30, you get the Exynos 7904 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, dual 16MP + 5MP cameras at the back, and a 16MP front camera with face recognition.

Both phones also feature Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and yes, the 3.5mm jack is intact. Samsung is also launching a Galaxy A10 with a 6.2-inch 720p display, Exynos 7884 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 13MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, and a 3400mAh battery.

It's clear that Samsung has analyzed what works in India and launched devices to cater to that need. To that end, the Galaxy A series is very aggressively priced, with the 4GB/64GB Galaxy A50 set to retail for just ₹19,990 ($280). The 6GB/64GB Galaxy A50 variant will be available for ₹22,990 ($325), and the Galaxy A30 will cost ₹16,990 ($240). The Galaxy A10 will debut at ₹8,490 ($120) in India.

Whereas the Galaxy M series is primarily positioned online, the Galaxy A series will be available widely at retail stores across the country.