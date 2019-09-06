After initially showing off the device during Mobile World Congress, UK-based F(x)tec have now officially announced at IFA 2019 that the F(x)tec Pro1 will see general release starting in October while anyone who pre-orders will see shipments begin in mid-September.

On the inside of the F(x)tec Pro1, you'll find Android Pie, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB of RAM as well as 128GB of storage which is expandable up to 2TB with the use of a MicroSD card and there's Dual SIM support as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. That all goes along with the 5.99-inch 1080p curved edge AMOLED display that tilts 155 degrees for optimal viewing. Keeping everything running, there's a 3200 mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0.

For capturing photos and video, you'll have to rely on the dual-lens rear camera setup making use of Sony's IMX363 to offer 12MP f/1.8 and 5MP f/2.0 shooters around back while up front, you'll get an 8MP, fixed focus, f/2.0 selfie camera. There's also a dedicated shutter button included making taking photos even easier.