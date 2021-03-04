What you need to know
- The Future Games Show is an event held by GamesRadar+ showcasing upcoming games.
- This year the spring festivities will be held on March 25th with a look at 40 games from over 30 different publishers and developers.
- The announcements will range from world premieres for PS5 and more to developer interviews.
- Resident Evil 3 Remake stars Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine) will be hosting the event.
Following the success of multiple Future Games Shows last year amid the pandemic, GamesRadar+ has announced that the Future Games Show is returning this spring. The showcase is set to begin on March 25 and will feature looks at 40 games from over 30 different publishers including WB Games, EA, and more. The upcoming games are set to launch on a variety of consoles like PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and more.
While we don't know which games will show up just yet, GamesRadar+ promises a mix of world premieres, developer interviews, and exclusive announcements across the show.
The show, hosted by Resident Evil 3 Remake stars Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine) and set to air on Thursday, March 25, kicks off with a pre-show from Daedalic Entertainment at 5:45pm ET / 2:45pm PT. You can watch the livestream through Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.
Some of the announcements from last year's shows include a look at Quantum Error on PS5, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Marvel's Avengers among plenty of others.
Two more Future Games Show broadcasts are being scheduled in June in August, similar to last year's that aired around E3 and Gamescom. If you find yourself watching the show and wanting to play those upcoming PS5 games you see, keep an eye out for PS5 restocks.
