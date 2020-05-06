With major AAA games coming out before next-gen and some people being unable to upgrade consoles anytime soon, more and more companies are making it easier to upgrade your existing current-gen games for Xbox Series X and PS5. In a recent earnings call, EA COO Blake Jorgensen confirmed that the publisher's upcoming games could be upgraded to their next-gen versions for free.

This year the phasing includes the effect of revenue recognition from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded free for the next generation.

It's unclear whether this upgrade will be through Xbox's Smart Delivery program, backward compatibility, or a new service of EA's own creation. Sony hasn't revealed if the PlayStation 5 would have anything like Smart Delivery, but the console is set to be backward compatible with PS4 games.

EA hasn't confirmed if any older games that already released would be getting upgrades for Xbox Series X and PS5, but we can certainly think of a few we'd like to see.

Be sure to tune in on May 7 at 8am PT/11am ET when Microsoft hosts its Xbox Series X gameplay showcase. Sony hasn't announced any such showcase for PS5 — we don't even know what the console looks like yet — but there's bound to be third-party PS5 games shown at Xbox's event.