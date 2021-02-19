FuboTV has a free 7-day trial available for two of its plans: Fubo Family and Latino Quarterly. While the Fubo Elite plan does not have a free trial at this time, the Fubo Family plan does offer many of the same channels and features so you can get a feel for Fubo before becoming a paying member on the Elite plan.

FuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services out there — especially if you're a sports fan who never wants to miss a game. Though it's priced similarly to YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV starting at $64.99 per month, it's loaded with dozens of additional channels (many of which you won't find on the alternatives).

Not only does FuboTV fill its plans with tons of sports channels like FS1 and FS2, NFL Network, TUDN, and CBS Sports Network, but there's also a wide selection of popular entertainment and news channels to stream live such as HGTV, Lifetime, SYFY, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, TLC, Comedy Central, and many more. The base plan offers over 100 channels to start with, while add-ons and extra packages let you increase that number to more than 200.

Does FuboTV have a free trial?

There are two free trials at FuboTV you can take advantage of today. Both the Fubo Family and Latino Quarterly plans will give you seven days of access completely free before you'll be charged for the first time. You can cancel your membership at any time during the free trial with no penalty if you decide you don't want to stay subscribed. Fubo always makes it easy to cancel online with no penalty or additional fees to worry about.

How much is FuboTV per month?

The base Fubo plan costs $64.99 per month and includes more than 100 live channels you can watch at your leisure, while the Elite plan costs $79.99 and includes an additional 44 channels, upgraded cloud DVR, and more. The exact number of channels you'll receive does vary based on your location, though Fubo's website can show you all the channels you'll receive in each plan at a glance. A third plan includes only Spanish language TV channels for just $33 monthly. Plus, even more channels and features can be added to any of the plans for an additional monthly fee.

How can I get FuboTV for free?

Head to FuboTV's website today and sign up for a free 7-day trial! Both the Fubo Family and Latino Quarterly plans let you subscribe for an entire week before being charged. At this time, this is still the only way we've seen to stream FuboTV for free though it's the perfect opportunity to try out the service if you're still unsure about spending $65+ monthly.

Can I cancel FuboTV after the free trial?

FuboTV lets you cancel your subscription whenver you want to with absolutely no penalties or fees to worry about. There's no contract when you sign up allowing you to leave and end your membership at any time. Cancelling before your free trial ends will ensure you're never charged for FuboTV, though once the free trial is over, you will be charged until you decide to unsubscribe.

What plan options are currently offered for FuboTV?

FuboTV has three main plans, starting at $64.99 with the Fubo Family plan. Along with over 100 live TV channels, you also gain access to a cloud DVR with 250 hours of storage space as well as the ability to watch on up to three devices at the same time.

Meanwhile, Fubo's Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and includes 44 additional entertainment channels such as BET Her, Teen Nick, DIY Network, GSN, NBA TV, ESPNews, MTV Classic, Logo, Fuse, and more. You'll also have the cloud DVR storage space bumped up to 1,000 hours and be able to watch on up to five screens simultaneously instead of just three.

There's a third-option for Spanish-speaking audiences. The Latino Quarterly plan costs just $33 per month and only comes with the best Spanish language TV channels, such as ESPN HD Deportes, Unimás, Nat Geo Mundo, Discovery En Espanol, TUDN and 11 TUDNXtra channels, Galavisión, and more. This plan also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR storage and the ability to watch on up to three devices at once.