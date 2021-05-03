Fossil Gen 5 owners are experiencing issues with the latest Wear OS update. The rollout of H-MR2 recently resumed after a lengthy pause, but some users on Reddit are having issues completing the update. One video posted by a Reddit user shows the watch attempting to install the update, only to be met with an error message that can be seen below in a photo posted by another Reddit user :

Some users have contacted Fossil support in an attempt to fix the problem. They note that Fossil support recommends a factory reset on their device, but the problem persists. Some owners of the Emporio Armani smartwatch, which Fossil also builds, are also experiencing this issue.

As one of the best Wear OS watches on the market, the Fossil Gen 5 would benefit from the update thanks to improvements in battery life, the ability to add more tiles, and more improvements. Unfortunately, the update was put on hold in March due to undisclosed issues with the software. The rollout resumed only a few days ago, and many have been able to successfully install the update and security patch, including those that already had H-MR2 installed.

Android Central has reached out to Fossil regarding the problem but did not immediately receive a response. We will keep users updated on the problem once we learn any additional information.

In the meantime, let us know if you've run into this problem updating your Fossil Gen 5 and whether or not you've managed to get the update to install.