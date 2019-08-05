What you need to know
- The Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch has been announced.
- It's powered by Wear OS and includes NFC, GPS, 3 ATM waterproofing, and a speaker.
- You can buy the Gen 5 watch right now for $295.
Fossil, one of the few brands that remains committed to Wear OS watches, has just unveiled the latest entry in its lineup — the Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch. Boring name aside, the Gen 5 has the makings of a solid wearable.
First, let's get the basics out of the way. The Gen 5 has a 44mm case, 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, a heart-rate sensor, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. There's 3 ATM waterproofing so you can safely take the Gen 5 with you in the pool, in addition to GPS and NFC chips — the latter of which allows for contactless Google Pay payments.
On top of all that, the Gen 5 also includes a speaker. This is something we seldom see on non-LTE smartwatches, and it allows you to accept phone calls directly on the Gen 5, hear Google Assistant responses, get audible notification alerts, and listen to music directly from the watch's speaker.
Fossil's also promoting 24+ hour battery life on the Gen 5, in addition to an "Extended Battery Mode." Per Fossil:
This new experience offers an 'Extended Battery Mode' where users can extend to multiple days on a single charge while still enjoying essential features like notifications and heart rate. 'Daily Mode' allows users to experience most features enabled, such as always-on screen. 'Custom Mode' allows users to easily manage battery optimization settings themselves, all in one place, where 'Time-Only Mode' gives users additional hours when the watch has a low battery or if they choose to use the smartwatch to only tell time.
If you're interested, the Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch is available for purchase as of today (August 5) and costs $295.
Wear OS's latest
Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch
GPS, NFC, and a speaker for under $300.
Hot on the heels of the Fossil Sport, the Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch offers a lot of tech in a classy design. There's a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, GPS, NFC, waterproofing, and even a speaker that allows you to take phone calls on the watch.