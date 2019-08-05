Fossil, one of the few brands that remains committed to Wear OS watches, has just unveiled the latest entry in its lineup — the Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch. Boring name aside, the Gen 5 has the makings of a solid wearable.

First, let's get the basics out of the way. The Gen 5 has a 44mm case, 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, a heart-rate sensor, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. There's 3 ATM waterproofing so you can safely take the Gen 5 with you in the pool, in addition to GPS and NFC chips — the latter of which allows for contactless Google Pay payments.

On top of all that, the Gen 5 also includes a speaker. This is something we seldom see on non-LTE smartwatches, and it allows you to accept phone calls directly on the Gen 5, hear Google Assistant responses, get audible notification alerts, and listen to music directly from the watch's speaker.

Fossil's also promoting 24+ hour battery life on the Gen 5, in addition to an "Extended Battery Mode." Per Fossil: