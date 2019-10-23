With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Forged in Slurp set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the games new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, it's important to note that this challenge is not available until Friday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m. EDT, which is when this set of missions for Fortnite go live. Because the missions leaked ahead of time, you'll be waiting a couple of days for these to unlock, but knowing how to complete it faster should save you some time.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed one of the Forged in Slurp missions, which shouldn't be too hard at all. After that, you simply have to find the areas on the map and complete a dance from your emote wheel. There's no special order for this mission, meaning you can head to any area you'd like first. If you're fast enough, you can even get to all three areas in one game. Finally, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations if you get stuck.

Where to dance by Cars, a Lighthouse, and a Weather Station in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Compact Cars are located West of Dirty Docks, near one of the many entry points to the water. Look for a small junkyard that has compact cars in it. Lockie's Lighthouse is easy to spot, as its North of Sweaty Sands on an island all by itself. The Weather Station is directly East of Misty Meadows, on the snowy mountains that overlook the bridge.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Forged in Slurp Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!