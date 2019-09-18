With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Storm Racers missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you finding and dancing at three different telescope locations. Finding the telescopes might not be too difficult, but we've narrowed down where to find them just in case you're stuck.

Knowing the challenge

This is a pretty straightforward mission, but players won't be able to access it until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Thankfully, we were able to figure out where to go ahead of time, making things much easier once the missions go live tomorrow morning.

Where to find Telescopes in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. One set of telescopes can be found just West of Dusty Depot on the upper most part of a hill. Another set can be found East of Shifty Shafts on another tiny mountain. The third set can be found Southwest of Moisty Palms and is once again on a small mountain. If you're having trouble finding the spots, make sure to refer to the map below for help.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of 'Team Spirit' missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!