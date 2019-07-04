The ninth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges have dropped, and after players complete all of them, they'll be able to go looking for another Battle Star, the location of which is hidden in the loading screen you can see above.

Finding your objective

While the picture above may not seem like it's showing too much, if you take a look along the right side of the image, you'll notice the Battle Star located right above a car. For those who hang around Mega Mall, you'll notice that the car is the one perched right inside the mall. Head on over to Mega Mall and you'll be able to claim the Battle Star as your prize for the week.

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as they are the best for challenges like these. You'll want to head towards Mega Mall, and make sure to land along the Eastern side of the mall. The car itself is located on the lower floor of the mall, directly across from the taco stand. Simply walk up to the car, and grab the Battle Star that pops up.

Once you collect the star, you'll be all done with Week 9's challenges, and ready for the final week of challenges next week. Just in case you haven't, make sure to finish all of your Week 9 challenges before attempting to find this star, as it won't appear unless you've done them all. For some help with the challenges, make sure to check our challenges list for links to more guides, and get going on the challenges if you haven't finished them yet.

