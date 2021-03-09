Fortnite Season 6 will include single player experience

What you need to know
- Epic Games has revealed that the launch of Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature a single-player experience.
- The solo mode will start whenever players open the game for the first time since updating.
- The event will mark the conclusion of the games current storyline featuring Agent Jones.
Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6 will launch on March 16, and when it does, the game will allow players to experience the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission in a new, single-player experience.
Epic Games confirmed the news earlier today, revealing that the "solo experience" will kick off whenever players log in to the new season for the first time. This means that there won't be any chance that players will miss out, although Fortnite will once again be having a special seasonal launch complete with what they're calling their "most ambitious story cinematic yet."
For those unaware, Fortnite's has been weaving together a narrative throughout the battle Royale game ever since its fourth season. Back then, players got a brief chance to take over the in-game Agent Jones during the live event that kickstarted the new season.
When the fifth season began, players battled against Galactus, before finding out out that Agent Jones had been sent throughout various points of time to recruit different warriors into the world of Fortnite.
Now, it looks as if Jones' journey through Fortnite's "Zero Point" is ready to come to an end, and according to Epic Games, it's going to be big. The company promises that the aftermath of the event will shape Reality as we know it, so make sure to be ready to experience it when Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
1 in 5 new computers sold in the US are Chromebooks on its 10th birthday
Chromebooks are turning 10 and they brought party favors for everybody! New features in Chrome OS 89 will make it easier to work and share on the go thanks to new features like Phone Hub, native screen recording, and the Tote quick-access space.
Roku finally expands its live TV channel guide to users outside the US
Roke is bringing its live TV channel guide to its streaming devices in Canada, along with 35 new live TV channels.
Review: The TickTalk 4 does so much, it really comes down to what it can't
With its latest kids smartwatch, TickTalk packed nearly every feature you could think of for a kids wearable into the TickTalk 4. There is so much that this watch can do, and that includes taking photos, video chatting, and streaming music. It's what it can't do that really starts to matter with a device like this.
Control, Destruction AllStars, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in March
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in March. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.