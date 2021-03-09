Upgrade to 5G: Save $50 on the unlocked Pixel 4a today

Fortnite Season 6 will include single player experience

What will happen to Agent Jones?
Anthony J Nash

Fortnite diveSource: Epic

What you need to know

  • Epic Games has revealed that the launch of Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature a single-player experience.
  • The solo mode will start whenever players open the game for the first time since updating.
  • The event will mark the conclusion of the games current storyline featuring Agent Jones.

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6 will launch on March 16, and when it does, the game will allow players to experience the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission in a new, single-player experience.

Epic Games confirmed the news earlier today, revealing that the "solo experience" will kick off whenever players log in to the new season for the first time. This means that there won't be any chance that players will miss out, although Fortnite will once again be having a special seasonal launch complete with what they're calling their "most ambitious story cinematic yet."

For those unaware, Fortnite's has been weaving together a narrative throughout the battle Royale game ever since its fourth season. Back then, players got a brief chance to take over the in-game Agent Jones during the live event that kickstarted the new season.

When the fifth season began, players battled against Galactus, before finding out out that Agent Jones had been sent throughout various points of time to recruit different warriors into the world of Fortnite.

Now, it looks as if Jones' journey through Fortnite's "Zero Point" is ready to come to an end, and according to Epic Games, it's going to be big. The company promises that the aftermath of the event will shape Reality as we know it, so make sure to be ready to experience it when Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

