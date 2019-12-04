With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. One of the challenges in this week's Chaos Rising will have you dancing at a handful of different colored steel bridges.

In your time with the game, it's likely that you have encountered these bridges plenty of times, but if you're unsure of where to go, we've got you covered.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

You'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed one of the Chaos Rising missions, which shouldn't be too hard at all. After finding the structures, simply start dancing in front of them, and it'll count as the challenge. Finally, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations if you get stuck.

How to find the Green, Yellow and the Red Steel Bridge in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Blue Bridge is located just East of Pleasant Park. The Red Bridge is South of Pleasant Park and connects it to Salty Springs. The Green Bridge is Southeast of Frenzy Farm. The Purple Bridge is directly north of Slurpy Swamp. The Yellow Bridge is located south of Lazy Lake, near Misty Meadows. If you're stuck, refer to the map below for where the bridges are.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Chaos Rising Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge.