Former developers at Typhoon Studios have founded a new team called Raccoon Logic. This studio consist of roughly 75% former Typhoon Studios staff, while the team have also managed to recover the rights to Journey to the Savage Planet. Typhoon Studios was acquired by Google for Stadia Games and Entertainment back in December 2019. In February 2021, Google shut down Stadia Games and Entertainment, pivoting Stadia away from first-party development.

Raccoon Logic co-founder Reid Schneider tells GamesIndustry.biz that game streaming is possible, but it's difficult for even a massive company to break into the gaming industry.

"It's going to be tough -- gamers are a notoriously cynical bunch," he says. "The reality is technology is a means to an end, but the reason people go to platforms is content. It's definitely going to be an uphill battle, but we wish them all the best. If you look at the moves Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft are making right now, it's all about content. Content is king. Same for streaming services -- if you're a parent, Disney+ is almost a requirement now."

Raccoon Logic has taken a minority investment from Chinese megaconglomerate Tencent to help get started up, but the team doesn't intend to be fully acquired for at least the next few years. The team is also being aimed to stay small, with growth being capped once the team grows to around 35 staff or so.

"The reality is games are really, really hard to make," says Schneider. "Every game that comes out is a minor miracle -- good games are a mega miracle.

Former Stadia Games and Entertainment head Jade Raymond started her own new studio called Haven, which has an exclusive deal with Sony Worldwide Studios to work on a PS5 exclusive game.