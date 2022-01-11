CES 2022 is over and done with, and we've already taken a look at some of our favorite announcements from the event. However, some of the products announced at the show had us scratching our tilted heads while others convinced us that Black Mirror might actually be onto something. So we decided to take a look back at some of the CES products that we found particularly... interesting. Smart contact lenses

Smart glasses are so 2021. CES 2022 shows us that the future of wearables could be in the ones you can't even see. Two companies showed off their take on smart contacts, Mojo Vision and InWith. The former is partnering with companies like Adidas to tailor its hard electronic lens for sports enthusiasts. InWith, on the other hand, will apparently be the first to use a soft electronic lens (pictured above). Its contacts will also be more general-purpose to help improve eyesight in certain scenarios while also having AR and VR applications. It sounds pretty crazy for such a small thing and almost like something straight out of Black Mirror, but they're allegedly pretty close to reality. Both Moro Vision and InWith are waiting for FDA approval, although there's no saying when the contacts will make it to market. A circular phone, because sure

We first saw Cyrcle Phone back at CES 2020 as a concept device with an interesting circular display. Now the company behind Cyrcle Phone is back with the second-gen model. The phone features a rather interesting circular display (hence the name), but it's pretty unremarkable beyond that. It's a low 800x800 resolution, runs Android 10, and only features 4G LTE connectivity. You'll find plenty of better specs on the best budget Android phones. Although, in the age of diminishing 3.5mm headphone jacks, this phone manages to have not one but two, so there's that. A lightbulb that tracks your sleep

Do you want the benefits of health and sleep tracking but without needing a wristwatch or having a smart display like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) taking up precious nightstand space? Well, Sengled has just the thing for you. CES' hottest lightbulb is the Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light. This bulb has everything; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, health monitoring via radar technology to track sleep, heart rate, body temperature, and more, plus you can mesh together multiple bulbs to track specific movements and detect if someone has fallen. Masks are becoming more expressive