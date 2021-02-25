During last year's PS5 show case, it was revealed that Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach was coming to the new console. During today's State of Play, a brand new trailer for the upcoming horror game was shown off, giving players a new look at some of the areas they'll get to explore, as well as a new look at some of the animatronic enemies you'll be hiding from throughout your time in the shopping mall.

While we don't know just how many other areas players will be able to explore, Steel Wool Studios has said that Security Breach is a huge undertaking, with the Mega Pizza Plex - the name of the mall - being called an "enormous" area. In the meantime, it seems as if players will have free roam throughout the games shopping mall map, as the new trailer shows exploration taking place inside an a family style arcade, ball pit, and many other new areas.

Of course, there's some new enemies that will be trying to catch you, and in typical Five Nights at Freddy's fashion, you'll be hiding in order to make sure they don't catch you. When the game launches, Security Breach will support some big next-generation upgrades on the PS5, such as ray-tracing.

Five Night's at Freddy's: Security Breach is set to be released at some point in 2021, and will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.