What you need to know
- Fitbit has added a new study in an effort to detect COVID-19.
- The study can be accessed directly from the Fitbit app.
- Users can also learn about and opt-in to other COVID-19 studies through the Fitbit app.
Fitbit just announced that it has added a new COVID-19 research study to its existing in-app resources on the disease. The company has already been working with leading medical researchers from the Scripps Research Translation Institute and the Stanford Medical Healthcare Innovation Lab to share data from consenting users towards research projects, and now it has added a new in-app study of its own.
In a blog post earlier today, Fitibit says that its new study will collect data from users who have been, or think they have been, exposed to COVID-19 or similar ailments. Participants in the study must be over 21, live in the U.S. or Canada, have or have had COVID-19, or have experienced symptoms consistant with the disease or the flu. The goal of the study is to determine if wearable devices like the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 2, and others can help detect the onset of highly infections diseases like COVID-19 before symptoms begin to show.
To participate, users just need to open their Fitbit app, tap on the Discover tab, and scroll down to the Assessments & Reports section. From there, they can tap on the Fitbit COVID-19 Study card and tap on Get Started to answer a quick survey. Participation is voluntary, and users can withdraw from the study at any time they wish.
If you decide to check this study out or are interested in how else you can contribute, be sure to click on the COVID-19 tab from the Fitbit app for more resources and studies.
Best Fitbit tracker yet
Fitbit Charge 4
Everything you need and more
If you're looking to streamline your fitness tracker experience, the Fitbit Charge 4 can take you to the next level. You can't beat the convenience of Spotify music controls, built-in GPS, and Fitbit Pay.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
FAQ: What is the Google-Apple COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system?
Google and Apple partnered to launch their COVID-19 exposure tracking and notification system on May 20 — here's what you need to know about it.
Here's why Google is delaying the Pixel 4a to July
The Pixel 4a is apparently delayed another month, but the explanation is the best I've heard yet; it's economical, not technological. The phones are ready to go, but it makes sense to not launch a budget-minded phone into this economy.
Daily Coronavirus updates: UK's contact tracing app has been delayed again
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Here are some great Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 replacement watch bands
The Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2 are among Fitbit's best-looking wearables to-date. Give them some extra pizazz with these watch bands!