The new Fitbit Ace 3 shares similar design cues with the previous generation Ace 2, but there are several updates here beyond the cosmetic. The battery life got a significant bump, now lasting up to eight days (a three-day jump from the Ace 2). The Ace 3 also offers over 20 clocks to choose from and allows kids to select their favorites, set personalized goals, and even join in friendly family competitions.

As families continue to navigate remote learning and social distancing guidelines, it is a constant challenge to keep kids moving, motivated, and happy while trying to balance the time they spend on screens for school as well as free time. We've infused Ace 3 with experiences that bring more fun into kids' day-to-day lives to help them, and their parents, reconnect with the joy of movement, helping instill important, foundational healthy habits that can last a lifetime." — James Park, VP, GM & Co-founder of Fitbit

Fitbit currently offers some fantastic smartwatches in the Versa 3 and Sense , but the company cut its teeth by making some of the best fitness trackers around. While most of its devices are geared towards adults looking to improve their overall health and fitness, the company is also one of the only tech companies making dedicated health trackers for children. Today, it has announced the newest edition to its fitness band lineup, the kid-focused Fitbit Ace 3.

Speaking of cosmetic updates, the Fitbit Ace 3 is available in two colors — a bright blue and a classic black. Fitbit is bringing some exciting new accessories to the Ace 3, including Minions-themed bands to match the watch cases, including Despicable Blue and Mischief Black.

Parents can add the Ace 3 to their family account to access privacy controls and protections. There, they can also see their kids' activity level, approve their kids' friend requests, and limit what information their kids share with friends. The Ace 3 is geared towards children ages 6 and up, but Fitbit encourages parents to explore these privacy controls up to at least age 12. Fitbit says that the Ace 3 was designed to meet a number of child privacy standards, including COPPA in the US and GDPR in Europe.

The Fitbit Ace 3 will surely be considered one of the best smartwatches for kids to come out this year and will make a great complement to the best Fitbit devices for the rest of your family. Parents can preorder the Ace 3 directly from Fitbit's website and other major retailers today, and the device will be available worldwide on March 15. The device will retail for $80, and the Minion band accessories will be available later this summer for $30 each.