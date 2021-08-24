The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is getting its fourth title at the beginning of next month, as Square Enix prepares to launch yet another of its classic JPRG titles on mobile. Final Fantasy IV is launching on Android, iOS, and Steam on September 8, and will be available to buy on the Google Play Store.

Final Fantasy IV is the story of Cecil, a knight who becomes disillusioned with the tyrannical despot he initially serves and goes on a crusade to dethrone him. Along the way, he'll be assisted by his best friend Kain, his girlfriend Rosa, and a big party of other colorful characters. The game is well-regarded by fans for having a huge influence on the games in the series that followed it, including introducing the "Active Time Battle (ATB) system" where time moves even during battle.

The remastered version will feature a slew of new updates for modern audiences, including: "Universally updated 2D pixel graphics redrawn for modern hardware...Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu, Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options… with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player and the ability to save at any time."

The other games in the Pixel Remaster collection thus far include the first three games in the series, which we, in our review, called "a treat to play" and "perfect for mobile devices." Unlike previous games in the series, however, Final Fantasy IV has already received an update. This version of the game is a 3D remake made for the Nintendo DS, with 3D character models and voice acting. The Pixel Remaster version, however, will be based on the original 1991 2D release, and the game's description on Steam says, "Features and/or content may differ from previously rereleased versions of the game."