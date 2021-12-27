Shop Holiday deals at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Samsung

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Hang in there

Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI) for PS5 is getting a 'big reveal' in spring 2022

A few more months before the next big look at the game.
Samuel Tolbert

Final Fantasy 16 Key Art CroppedSource: Square Enix

What you need to know

  • Final Fantasy 16 is an upcoming role-playing game being developed and published by Square Enix.
  • Square Enix shared that while the team wanted to show the game off in 2021, portions of development were delayed.
  • Final Fantasy 16 is getting a "big reveal" sometime in Spring 2022.

Upcoming Square Enix title Final Fantasy 16 was first shown off at the Sep. 2020 PS5 games showcase. Since then, there's not been much information on the game, with no new trailers or major details revealed. Square Enix producer Naoki Yoshida shared on Monday that problems caused by the global pandemic delayed Final Fantasy 16 by almost six months. As a result, the team is now aiming for a "big reveal" in Spring 2022.

Final Fantasy 16 is being developed as at least a timed PS5 console exclusive. Yoshida states that the team is working to polish the game as much as possible and is putting the "finishing touches" on cutscenes. Final Fantasy 16 is the latest mainline entry in the long-running franchise, focusing on multiple kingdoms at war in the world of Valisthea.

Delays induced by the pandemic have affected other Square Enix titles, with the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster delayed to Feb. 2022. Meanwhile, the launch of the Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy 14 has seen such server strain that the game is no longer for sale while the developers work to optimize the servers for the existing playerbase.

Analysts note that delays caused by the pandemic will likely continue into 2022, while current-generation consoles will remain difficult to buy.

Midgar awaits

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Ps5 Box Art

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith

If you need your Final Fantasy fix right now, try out Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which looks and runs great on the PS5 with the new Intermission DLC.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Complete your virtual library

These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.

Samuel Tolbert

Samuel Tolbert

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.