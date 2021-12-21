The Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster has been delayed to Feb. 2022, Square Enix shared via Twitter. The previous five Pixel Remasters are currently available, with Final Fantasy 6 being the last one to launch.

"In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're allowing the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development of the game," the delay announcement explains. Square Enix also shared that anyone who preorders the game on Steam or has already purchased the bundle for all the games will be getting some additional items. Here's everything you'll get for preordering the game on Steam:

Locke's Theme (Timelapse Remix)

The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

Terra's Theme (Timelapse Remix)

Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental)

In our review of the first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, Gaming Editor Jennifer Locke noted that "The storytelling and gameplay may be dated, but you don't get much better than this as far as faithful remasters go."

Square Enix is also currently working on the next mainline entry in the franchise, Final Fantasy 16. This upcoming game is a timed PS5 exclusive and does not currently have a release window.