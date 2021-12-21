What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is the last of the remastered Final Fantasy games coming to PC and mobile devices.
- Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is delayed to Feb. 2022.
- This delay is meant to give the team working on the remaster more time to polish the game.
The Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster has been delayed to Feb. 2022, Square Enix shared via Twitter. The previous five Pixel Remasters are currently available, with Final Fantasy 6 being the last one to launch.
"In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're allowing the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development of the game," the delay announcement explains. Square Enix also shared that anyone who preorders the game on Steam or has already purchased the bundle for all the games will be getting some additional items. Here's everything you'll get for preordering the game on Steam:
- Locke's Theme (Timelapse Remix)
- The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)
- Terra's Theme (Timelapse Remix)
- Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)
- Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental)
In our review of the first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, Gaming Editor Jennifer Locke noted that "The storytelling and gameplay may be dated, but you don't get much better than this as far as faithful remasters go."
Square Enix is also currently working on the next mainline entry in the franchise, Final Fantasy 16. This upcoming game is a timed PS5 exclusive and does not currently have a release window.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The OSOM OV1 is the spiritual successor to the Essential Phone
The team behind the Essential Phone has just teased its first smartphone offering, the OSOM OV1, with a focus on privacy and control.
Android Central Game Awards for Oculus Quest, Android, PS5, and Stadia
This year has been full of amazing gaming products across PlayStation, Oculus Quest, Stadia, and Android. Take a look at what we believe are the best of the best with Android Central's Game Awards.
Fitbit Charge 5 review: From basic band to pseudo smartwatch
The Charge 5 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, and it's easily the company's best band yet. It's been updated to reflect Fitbit's new design language as seen on the Luxe, Versa 3, and Sense, and it features some of its most advanced health sensors. Even though it's Fitbit's most expensive fitness band ever, we still think you should consider this device over most Android smartwatches.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting more extensive and more competitive every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.