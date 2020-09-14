In what can only be described as an embarrassing gaffe, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of OnePlus Buds from Hong Kong, mistaking them for counterfeit Apple AirPods.

THAT'S NOT AN 🍎 —



CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine.



Details via @CBPNewYorkCity: https://t.co/XMgjkfT56i pic.twitter.com/Ofn9REJ9ZB — CBP (@CBP) September 14, 2020

While there is no doubt that the OnePlus Buds look a lot like the Apple AirPods in White, the retail boxes make it quite clear that they are legitimate products made by OnePlus. In a tweet announcing the seizure, CBP says the shipment would be valued at $398K, had they been genuine. CBP has also issued a press release praising its officers who intercepted the "counterfeit earbuds."

Troy Miller, Director of CBP's New York Field Operations, said in a statement:

CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis. The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.

The shipment was seized at an air cargo facility located at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 31.