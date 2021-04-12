As 5G becomes more commonplace and net neutrality inches closer to becoming a possibility, the FCC is continuing to crack down on its efforts to improve broadband access in the U.S. Many rural areas are often without access to even decent internet, and those that do get it are payout through the nose for slow service. The FCC is hoping to address this but needs to gather accurate data on broadband availability. In its latest effort to gather accurate broadband data, the FCC is asking that more people use its Speed Test app because internet service providers (ISPs) can't be trusted.

FCC Speed Test is similar to other apps like the popular Speedtest by Ookla that's often used to measure speed data for some of the best 5G networks. The app measures the download and upload speed, latency, and jitter of your internet connection, although the experience is less visual than other apps.