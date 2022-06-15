Last-minute Father's Day fitness gadgets any dad will love

Father's Day fitness gifts strike the perfect balance for last-minute shoppers. They're pricey enough to show you didn't slack on gifting, have the "cool" factor of most tech gifts, are typically available from stores like Amazon or Best Buy with same-day pickup or delivery, and prove you care about your father's health. We regularly review fitness trackers and wearables and can share the best father's day fitness gifts that'll make your dad happy, but aren't overkill in terms of price.

The best Father's Day fitness tech gifts: From affordable faves, to upgrade picks

How to choose the right fitness brand for your dad

First things first: Decide on your budget, and whether your dad would prefer a petite fitness tracker or full-sized fitness smartwatch. We positively reviewed all of the fitness trackers on our list, with the Fitbit Charge 5 and Garmin Vivosmart 5 as our top picks if money is no object. Your choice of tracker will depend in part on whether your dad will be more excited by Fitbit's more colorful display and better health sensors, or Garmin's free workout data.

If your dad would prefer a proper fitness smartwatch, choosing any of the best Garmin watches will make him happy, though many cost more than you'd want to spend on a Father's Day gift even with the current sale. We're big fans of the Garmin Forerunner 55, if that helps.

Otherwise, if your dad already has a fitness tracker or watch he likes, then you'll want to look at accessories or subscriptions. We have our guide on the best workout earbuds and headphones if the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds don't seem like the right fit.

Otherwise, if you can't find the right tech at the right price, don't be afraid to go old-school and just find some comfortable workout socks and shorts.