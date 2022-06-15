Last-minute Father's Day fitness gadgets any dad will love
By Michael L Hicks published
The fitness trackers, sweat-proof earbuds, and other tech that'll make any workout-obsessed dad happy
Father's Day fitness gifts strike the perfect balance for last-minute shoppers. They're pricey enough to show you didn't slack on gifting, have the "cool" factor of most tech gifts, are typically available from stores like Amazon or Best Buy with same-day pickup or delivery, and prove you care about your father's health. We regularly review fitness trackers and wearables and can share the best father's day fitness gifts that'll make your dad happy, but aren't overkill in terms of price.
The best Father's Day fitness tech gifts: From affordable faves, to upgrade picks
Fitbit Charge 5
The best fitness tracker available
Fitbit packed tons of fitness sensors into its premium tracker, measuring blood oxygen levels, stress response, irregular heartbeats, and your current athletic prowess and Daily Readiness. It's comfortably lightweight, comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, and is typically found at a discount these days. Your dad will be able to track his walks, hit his step goals, and keep an eye on his cardiovascular health.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6
Ultra-affordable, still reliable
Despite costing about a third of most of our other favorite trackers, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has a tall AMOLED display, 7 to 14-day battery life depending on how many features you enable, 5 ATM water resistance, HRM and SpO2 tracking, and some smart fitness features. It'll save you money without your dad feeling like you cheaped out on him.
Garmin Vivosmart 5
Garmin smarts in a tiny package
Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches available, but they all tend to be rather expensive. But its new Vivosmart 5 tracker gives you popular Garmin tools like Body Battery and Fitness Age to go with sleep, stress, hydration, respiration, and blood oxygen monitoring. This all comes with a 14-day battery life in an ultra-light, 0.6-ounce frame.
Jaybird Vista 2
The best workout earbuds available
Jaybird offers some of the best sound of any wireless earbud brands, with EQ settings available so your dad can adjust the sound based on his preferences or current hearing level. Excellent sweatproof and drop-proof design make the Jaybird Vista 2 wireless earbuds reliable to last your dad across hundreds of sweaty runs or walks.
Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale
Help your dad track his progress
Be careful about buying this Father's Day fitness gift if your dad is sensitive about his weight. But, if you know he regularly weighs himself on an old-school scale, the Withings scale gives your dad a more complete look at his body composition, including bone mass, muscle mass, water weight, and fat weight. It'll give him a high-tech look at his health over time that a simple weight number can't provide.
Apple Fitness+ (via gift card)
Provide fun at-home workouts
It feels weird to recommend this as an Android site, but if your dad already owns an Apple Watch, you can't go wrong recommending Apple Fitness+ as a way for him to start working out, either at home with fitness experts and popular music to drive him on, or on-the-go with guided audio workouts. You can't gift a subscription directly, but he can use his Apple gift card balance to pay for a few months or more.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini
Budget beginner's smartwatch
If you want the low price of a tracker, but know your dad will prefer a slightly larger display that's easier to read and swipe, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini gives you all the baseline fitness tools you need — built-in GPS, two-week battery life, HRM & SpO2, 5 ATM water resistance — and adds an attractive, bright watch display. It won't be as feature-rich or sensor-heavy as a Fitbit or Garmin, but it gives your dad the basics he'll need for his exercises.
Garmin Forerunner 55
Level up your dad's running tools
Garmin is currently running a Father's Day sale on its popular running and golfer models, so you can choose the best Garmin in your price range. On the upper edge of what you're probably willing to spend, the Forerunner 55 is an excellent, economical device that lasts across 14 days or 20 GPS-tracked hours. Along with everything the Vivosmart 5 delivers, features like Pacepro, Garmin Coach with suggested workouts, and cadence alerts will give your father all the smarts he could ever want.
Fitbit Sense
Total health tracking
The expensive Fitbit Sense currently has a $100 discount, making now the right time to buy one if you really want to splurge on your dad's gift this year. It has more health sensors than almost any other smartwatch on the market, including HRM, SpO2, ECG, EDA, and skin temperature to go with built-in GPS. Add in Fitbit's typical fitness tracking features, and the Sense is a well-rounded device that'll help him keep a close eye on his health, including checking for irregular heartbeats and sleep quality.
How to choose the right fitness brand for your dad
First things first: Decide on your budget, and whether your dad would prefer a petite fitness tracker or full-sized fitness smartwatch. We positively reviewed all of the fitness trackers on our list, with the Fitbit Charge 5 and Garmin Vivosmart 5 as our top picks if money is no object. Your choice of tracker will depend in part on whether your dad will be more excited by Fitbit's more colorful display and better health sensors, or Garmin's free workout data.
If your dad would prefer a proper fitness smartwatch, choosing any of the best Garmin watches will make him happy, though many cost more than you'd want to spend on a Father's Day gift even with the current sale. We're big fans of the Garmin Forerunner 55, if that helps.
Otherwise, if your dad already has a fitness tracker or watch he likes, then you'll want to look at accessories or subscriptions. We have our guide on the best workout earbuds and headphones if the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds don't seem like the right fit.
Otherwise, if you can't find the right tech at the right price, don't be afraid to go old-school and just find some comfortable workout socks and shorts.
Michael spent years freelancing on every tech topic under the sun before settling down on the real exciting stuff: virtual reality, fitness wearables, gaming, and how tech intersects with our world. He's a semi-reformed Apple-to-Android user who loves running, D&D, and Star Wars. Find him on Twitter at @Michael_L_Hicks.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.