Whether it's iMessage integration in macOS, quick file sharing via AirDrop, or the instant pairing of AirPods, the advantages of buying into Apple's ecosystem across multiple device categories are clear. Yet despite Google's dominance in mobile around the world and the growing popularity of Chromebooks and Android TV, the company hasn't been able to offer as seamless an experience when using all these devices alongside each other. That's about to change in 2022, as Google looks to make the disparate parts of its ecosystem work better together — and to integrate more closely with Windows offer Apple-like functionality between phone and computer.

At CES 2022 earlier this month, Google announced a raft of new features designed to plug this vital ecosystem gap, with the main focus on Android and fast pairing. The new features are far-reaching: Everything from automatic sign-in on new Chromebooks, with a Chromecast-style setup process via your Android phone, to instant setup of Matter smart home devices from your Android handset. While features like Message and notification sync on Chromebooks has been a thing for a while, Google's ecosystem endeavors for 2022 are far more ambitious than we've previously seen. They take aim at two major categories of pain points — setting up new gadgets and sharing between devices you own. Apple-like interoperability between Google gadgets is finally starting to happen. Google Fast Pair will arrive on Chromebooks and Google TV later this year, liberating more devices from the tedium of manual Bluetooth pairing. And the arcane combinations of button presses and power cycles involved in setting up new smart lighting will be done away with thanks to closer integration between Android phones and Matter gadgets. If you're like me, though, the most exciting addition might be the arrival of Nearby Share support on Windows PCs, eliminating a major frustration that doesn't exist in the Apple ecosystem. My enthusiasm around the Nearby Share on Windows is tempered by the fact that it'll only be supported on PCs from a limited number of manufacturers, at least initially. Nevertheless, all of these announcements show Google making big moves towards a world where, if you own Android or Google-powered gadgets, they can work together with minimal friction.