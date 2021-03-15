Mediatonic today released the trailer for Season 4 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and it looks like a neon-drenched blast set in the distant future. It'll launch on March 22, and it'll include a crossover with Among Us.

The world of Season 4 is set in 4041. Some of the in-game fashion appears 80s-inspired — one background bean is wearing something that looks straight out of a Jazzercise video. Mediatonic revealed one of the maps last week, called Skyline Stumble, a 60-player map that features "Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers!" The announcement on the Fall Guys website promises "Astronauts, alien invaders and even mysterious Beans In Black."

At the very end of the trailer, a bean in a familiar red astronaut costume with a fried egg on the forehead falls into a lava pit and gives the Terminator thumbs up as it sinks. Onscreen text says, "Fall Guy was ejected. 1 Imposter remains," revealing a planned crossover with the other group multiplayer game, Among Us. Mediatonic revealed more about the crossover to IGN, saying that the costume will be part of the Season 4 Fame Path, with the bottom available at Rank 21 and the top at Rank 26.

Honestly, I'm surprised the two haven't crossed over before — both feature stubby, bean-shaped characters of indeterminate biology competing to be the last one left standing. According to Mediatonic's tease to IGN, the crossover will be more than just a costume, though those will have "something unique" about them. We don't yet know whether the crossover will be one-way or if a Fall Guys jelly bean makes their way into the Among Us crew.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available to players on the PlayStation 4 (and, by extension, the PS5) and Steam. It's also coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store.