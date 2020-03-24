Multiple US users have reported issues with receiving texts from other AT&T users in group chats.

"I and my wife are in a few group texts with other non-ATT users. We've had a big issue lately where say 1 out of every 10 messages we send to the group won't arrive until hours later for the others in the group. I'll get hers and she'll get mine pretty much right away, but the other members won't see it until hours later at times. And not all messages, just a few here and there," complained one Reddit user on the carrier-specific subreddit r/ATT. Similar complaints could be found on other subreddits belonging to other carriers, with the common denominator being AT&T users for the most part.