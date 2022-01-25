With over 420 million subscribers, Jio is India's largest cellular network by some margin. It partnered with Google last year to deliver the JioPhone Next, a budget phone running a customized version of Android that retails for the equivalent of $87 ($6,499).

Jio is now turning to 5G as a differentiator in 2022, and as such the company is working on its first 5G-enabled phone, the JioPhone 5G. While the best budget phones sold in India come with a 5G modem, there's no 5G service to speak of, and Jio is aiming to change that later this year as it rolls out 5G connectivity in major Indian cities.

To coincide with the launch of its 5G service, Jio intends to roll out the budget-focused JioPhone 5G. An insider source revealed key details about the upcoming phone, including hardware specs and software information, so let's take a look at what the JioPhone 5G has to offer.

JioPhone 5G specs

The JioPhone 5G is betting on 5G as the marquee feature, and it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, delivering decent gains over the Snapdragon 215 that was featured in the JioPhone Next. The screen is also larger at 6.5 inches, but the resolution is still HD+ (1600 x 720). There's double the amount of RAM at 4GB, and you get 32GB of storage and the ability to slot in a microSD card.

In terms of 5G, you're looking at bands N3, N5, N28, N40, and N78, so the phone should get 5G connectivity across India once Jio's service goes live. There's also a larger 5000mAh battery that charges over USB-C and goes up to 18W, and a SIM card tray that holds two SIM cards and a microSD card. The JioPhone 5G doesn't seem to differ too much from the JioPhone Next when it comes to the cameras: it has a 13MP shooter at the back and an 8MP module at the front.

As for the design, while I'm not able to share any renders at the moment, the information I've received suggests the JioPhone 5G will have a much more modern design than Jio's earlier offerings. The phone will feature thin bezels at the top and bottom, a hole-punch cutout, and rounded edges.

There are a few caveats to note here. Because the phone is yet to be prototyped, there may be a few changes to the specs. And unlike the JioPhone Next, Jio is planning to launch various SKUs under the JioPhone 5G moniker, and the specs outlined below are for one model; there will be other variants with different screen sizes and specs.

With that out of the way, here's the JioPhone 5G specs rundown: