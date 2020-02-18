The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with the PlayStation 4 and might even allow cross-generational play where you can start a game on your current system and then continue it on the new console without losing any progress. That means now is a great chance to stock up on the best of this generation's titles while looking ahead to some of the upcoming releases that will mark the end of the era. With only one new title announced for the PlayStation 5 so far, you're likely to have plenty of time to enjoy these games. Here are all the games so far:
New
- Scouting mission: Journey to the Savage Planet
- With great power: Life Is Strange 2
- Fight club: Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Bad bird: Untitled Goose Game
- Gods and monsters: Assassins Creed Odyssey
- I am Batman: Batman: Arkham Knight
- War is hell: Battlefield 1
- Go goth: Bloodborne
- Empire state of mind: Civilization VI
- Out of this world: Control
- Covert cyborg: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The dying of the light: Dark Souls 3
Scouting mission: Journey to the Savage Planet
Explore an uncharted planet and catalog its plants and animals in this cheery co-op game. Use what little gear you have to determine if you've landed somewhere humans can survive and if you're really alone.
With great power: Life Is Strange 2
The moving sequel to Life Is Strange tells a new story about two brothers traveling across the country. Like in the original, your choices have big impacts on the characters and world.
Fight club: Street Fighter V Champion Edition
The latest version of the arcade classic includes 40 characters, 34 stages, and 200 costumes so you can customize your play experience. There's also a wide variety of single-player and multi-player modes to make the game accessible and fun for all skill levels.
Bad bird: Untitled Goose Game
The surprise indie hit lets you play an obnoxious goose stealing things and pulling pranks on unsuspecting people. It shows you don't have to kill anyone to get the thrill of being a bad guy.
Available now
Gods and monsters: Assassins Creed Odyssey
Visit ancient Greece and meet famous figures from history and myth in the most recent entry in the action RPG series. Build relationships to shape your destiny and determine which ending you get.
I am Batman: Batman: Arkham Knight
Explore all of Gotham City as the caped crusader, using the Batmobile and a host of other gadgets to fight Scarecrow. True completists will sink a huge amount of time into pursuing the Riddler's challenges.
War is hell: Battlefield 1
Join up to 64 players in recreating World War I battles in maps based on the Western Front and the Alps. A single-player campaign lets you experience period weapons and vehicles ranging from trench clubs to zeppelins.
Go goth: Bloodborne
The genre-defining action RPG forces you to act strategically to defeat the many horrors infesting the game's gothic city. Procedurally generated dungeons ensure you'll always have a new way to test your skills.
Empire state of mind: Civilization VI
Try to take over the world by guiding a civilization through the millennia in the latest edition of the storied turn-based strategy series. Your AI opponents will keep you guessing with hidden agendas based on history.
Out of this world: Control
Join a covert organization monitoring strange incidents from its even stranger New York offices. Unlock your own power as you navigate your often-bewildering surroundings.
Covert cyborg: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
The game is set in the near future where humans augmented with machinery are ostracized. Use your weapons and augmentations to steal data and sell it to the highest bidder.
The dying of the light: Dark Souls 3
Use a combination of weapons and magic to fight the undead and try to keep the fires of hope alive in the conclusion to the Dark Souls series. Enemy tactics change as you fight, keeping you on your toes as you try to master each battle.
Horror underground: Darkest Dungeon
Test your limits by pushing your party's health and sanity in a bid to earn greater rewards. Darkest Dungeon 2 is in the works, so now's a great time to catch up with the series.
Roguevania: Dead Cells
Play as a failed experiment trying to uncover the mysteries of a cursed island in this procedural generation action game. Killing enemies give you cells that can be used to buy permanent power-ups if you can survive long enough to spend them.
Mail call: Death Stranding
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus plays a delivery man using a fetus and his own bodily fluids to navigate a post-apocalyptic America in this bizarre game from Hideo Kojima. It's certainly not for everyone, but it's also not like anything else.
Hell to pay: Devil May Cry 5
The latest entry in the hack and slash series lets you play as one of three characters fighting to save the world from a demonic invasion. Crank up the sound to enjoy each character's theme and how the music changes depending on your combat performance.
Reclaim your throne: Dishonored 2
A star-studded cast, including Rosario Dawson and Sam Rockwell, voice the characters in this action-adventure game where you play as either a deposed empress or her royal protector. Combine stealth and supernatural powers, and you can finish the game without killing anyone.
The last defense: The Division 2
After a killer virus crippled the U.S., you have been tasked with helping keep order in Washington, D.C. Explore a wide variety of environments as you complete the campaign and unlock specializations you can use in the new raid mode for up to eight players.
Super Saiyan: Dragon Ball FighterZ
Play your favorite heroes and villains from the anime series in this 3 vs. 3 fighting game. Battles are suitably spectacular, filled with aerial attacks, ways to blast the terrain, and cinematic finishing moves.
Living nightmare: The Evil Within 2
Fight to survive in a town infested with monsters and madmen. Choose direct confrontation if you have the ammo of stick to the shadows and choose your moment to strike.
Duck and cover: Fallout 4
Explore a world destroyed by nuclear war in this vast open-world game. A complex crafting system lets you build and upgrade weapons and even develop settlements.
Eye of the tiger: Far Cry 4
Fight to restore peace to the spiritual world of Shangri-La with a white tiger at your side. A second player can drop in and out at any time to help you explore and fight.
Cold snap: Frostpunk
Try to build a city that can survive the frozen world of an alternate 1886 by harvesting and managing resources. Decide what sort of society you want to build and how to keep your citizens happy and productive.
Kratos: Ragnarok: God of War
A soft reboot of the God of War series also moves it from Greek mythology to Norse. The monster fighting and deicide is coupled with meditations on fatherhood and living with your past.
Beautifully chill: Gris
Relax and enjoy the art and music of this largely wordless game. Restore color to the world through solving puzzles and platforming.
Man vs. machine: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Fight for humanity's survival in a wild world ruled by killer machines. This version also includes The Frozen Wilds DLC, which expands the original game's story with new allies and enemies.
Super enemies: Injustice 2
Settle all bets about what DC heroes or villains would win in a head-to-head brawl in this fighting game with a huge roster of characters, including Supergirl and Gorilla Grodd. As you play, you'll be rewarded with costume items that both change your look and powers.
Disney magic: Kingdom Hearts 3
Travel through worlds based on Disney and Pixar movies in the conclusion of the action RPG's long-running story arc. Craft powerful combo attacks and unleash moves inspired by Disney rides.
Can we keep him?: The Last Guardian
A successor to Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, this game puts you in control of an ordinary boy who befriends a strange, gigantic beast. Travel through highly detailed environments uncovering the world's mysteries.
Does whatever a spider can: Marvel's Spider-Man
Widely considered one of the best games of 2018 and best superhero video games ever, this action-adventure game lets you joyfully swing through New York and battle Spider-Man's rogue's gallery. Don't forget to tune in to J. Jonah Jameson's show for commentary on your performance.
Beast mode: Monster Hunter: World
Play alone or team up with up to three friends and take on spectacular creatures in dramatic environments. Successful kills give you the materials needed to craft gear that will let show off your achievements.
Fatality: Mortal Kombat 11
Customize your character's look, abilities, and cinematics in the latest version of the classic fighting game series. The time travel-focused plot continues the series' story and provides plenty of spectacular battles.
Rise of the machines: NieR: Automata
Androids wander a post-apocalyptic Earth, fighting machines and learning strange truths about the world in this haunting action RPG. If you just want to enjoy the story, the game will handle combat for you.
Business as usual: The Outer Worlds
Megacorporations have colonized out of space, and you'll need to deal with them as you explore a colony on the edge of the galaxy. A host of companions with their own motivations and powers make your journey more fun.
Choose your hero: Overwatch
The esports sensation has more than 40 million players battling it out as an eclectic mix of heroes, including cyborgs and a genetically engineered gorilla. Test your skills by trying out a variety of roles and skills or pick a favorite hero to master.
Bird is the word: Owlboy
If you ever dreamed of playing a whole game of Super Mario 3 in the Tanooki suit, you'll want to check out this indie platformer. Fly around a pixel art world carrying various items you'll use for combat and puzzles.
Space horror: Prey
Explore an alien-infested space station in this survival horror game. The endings vary based on how you deal with both the survivors and the station.
Buddy system: Ratchet & Clank
This game serves as both a new version of the original Ratchet & Clank video game and an adaptation of the Ratchet & Clank movie. Alternate between shooting things as Ratchet and solving puzzles as Clank.
Cowboy up: Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar Games' sprawling Western lets you choose your own path as an outlaw while exploring a dangerous world where you face trouble from both the government and rival gangs. It's one of the most critically acclaimed and bestselling video games of all time.
Relive the terror: Resident Evil 2
The new version of the survivor horror classic offers updated camera angles and visuals. Play through it twice, swapping between characters for independent campaigns.
Regain your honor: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The latest game from the makers of Bloodborne and Dark Souls delivers the same punishingly difficult combat and dark world that those games are known for. You'll have to figure out the best way to kill your foes using stealth and ninja skills.
Heart and soul: Soul Calibur 6
The fighting game uses 3D character models for the first time in this outing. Try it out with new characters, including The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia.
The force is with you: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Explore a galaxy far, far away as a Jedi padawan trying to master his skills and evade Imperial forces. The third-person adventure game lets you fight by combining Force powers with lightsaber swings.
Green thumb: Stardew Valley
Get to know your neighbors as you go from a novice to master farmer. You'll also explore the area fighting monsters, collecting resources, and fishing.
Puzzle it out: The Talos Principle
The philosophical game explores questions about civilization and technology through more than 120 puzzles. The open-world structure ensures you'll have something else to do while you think about a tricky challenge.
Block party: Tetris Effect
This stunning VR game is meant to bring to life the feeling you get when you've been playing Tetris for so long you start forming block patterns with your eyes closed or even in your sleep. Immerse yourself and test your skills in 16 modes of play.
Mech warrior: Titanfall 2
Fight on the ground and in a giant mech in this science fiction first-person shooter. Join up with friends and see how the various Titans work together and against each other.
Treasure hunting: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Globe-trotting fortune hunter Nathan Drake is forced out of retirement and gets embroiled in a conspiracy involving pirate treasure in the final installment of the main Uncharted series. The game also has a co-op mode for up to 10 players.
A land down under: Undertale
Monsters might surround you, but killing is unnecessary in this RPG, where you can talk your way out of trouble. Of course, if you do want to fight, you can enjoy a combat system based on timing attacks and dodging.
The fog of war: Valkyria Chronicles 4
Find beauty amidst bloodshed in the war story that features a hand-drawn visual style and orchestral music. The gameplay mixes elements of RPGs, turn-based strategy, and third-person shooters.
Haunted house: What Remains of Edith Finch
Explore the massive Finch household and try to learn why Edith is the only surviving member of her family. The narrative game presents a series of short stories that let you play as different family members going back and forth through time.
Toss a coin to your Witcher: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
If you're already anticipating season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher show, you can find more of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer's adventures in the acclaimed video game based on the same books as the show. Use a combination of swordplay and magic to vanquish monstrous and human foes while also enjoying a little romance.
Fight Nazis: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
The latest entry in the Wolfenstein series is set in an alternate version of 1961, where Germany won World War II and now occupies America. Use a wide variety of high-tech weapons to fight for freedom.
Alien invasion: XCOM 2
Gather a resistance to save humanity from alien rule in this turn-based tactics game that places you in command of a squad of soldiers. Prepare for challenges by researching new weapons and taking gear from fallen enemies.
Crime pays: Yakuza 0
Take on the role of a junior yakuza member in this prequel to the Yakuza series. Spend time wandering around meeting characters, completing side quests, and playing mini-games.
Release dates confirmed
Jack in: Cyberpunk 2077
The developers of The Witcher series are switching genres for this open-world, action-adventure game based on the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG. The fact that Keanu Reeves serves as a mentor only your character can see is reason enough to pick this up.
Go to hell: Doom Eternal
The sequel to 2016's Doom promises another gory romp through demon-infested dimensions. You'll also have the chance to face your friends in a new mode where one person tests their arsenal against two players controlling demons.
Save the planet: Final Fantasy VII Remake
The beloved 1997 RPG gets new life with updated graphics and an action-based battle system. The plot of a hero trying to save the planet from exploitation by a corrupt megacorporation might be more than 20 years old, but it feels especially relevant today.
Myth making: Gods & Monsters
A new IP from the team behind Assassin's Creed tasks you with saving the gods of Greek mythology from destruction. Explore the open-world fighting gorgons, hydras, and other legendary monsters.
Keep surviving: The Last of Us Part II
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 post-apocalyptic action-adventure game follows Ellie on a dangerous and emotional quest for vengeance. Updated gameplay promises additional flexibility so you can find a style that suits you.
Avengers assemble: Marvel's Avengers
The game has no relation to the Avengers film franchise, so don't expect its versions of Captain America and Thor to look like Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth. If you can get past that, you can look forward to an adventure driven by comic book favorite Kamala Khan as she tries to get Earth's Mightiest Heroes to reassemble.
Suit up: Marvel's Iron Man VR
Use PlayStation Move controllers and a VR headset to step into Tony Stark's armor and fly around blasting enemies out of the sky. You can also use the tech genius' tools to upgrade your suit between missions.
A little help from your friends: Nioh 2
Japanese history and myth come together in this action RPG, where you'll use traditional samurai weapons as well as supernatural powers to fight demons. Get assistance from other players who will join your level as specters.
Joker's wild: Persona 5 Royal
In case Persona 5 wasn't long enough for you, the expanded version of the game is packed with new characters, locations, and stories. Learn how to manage your time as you move between school and dungeon crawling.
Coming soon?
While these games are expected to be released sometime in 2020, there's always a possibility that anything without a firm date this close to the next console generation will wind up getting pushed back and released on the PlayStation 5 or even scrapped entirely.
Ghost story: Ghost of Tsushima
Explore Feudal Japan in this open-world action-adventure game following a samurai trying to protect his people from Mongol invaders. The mechanics will allow you to mix close quarters katana fighting with bow shooting and stealth.
Child's play: Little Nightmares 2
Six, the main character from the original Little Nightmares, needs you to save her as the new character Mono, a boy trapped in the same deeply disturbing world. Take a perilous journey to the Signal Tower and try to stop it's broadcast from harming your friend while dealing with a host of terrifying threats.
Play the hits
Play the hits It's hard to distill seven years of games into one shopping list, so this selection is far from comprehensive. There are plenty of special editions, remasters, smaller titles, and even big games left off.
The PlayStation 4 has delivered some of the best solo gaming experiences of the decade, including God of War and Bloodborne, its library combining visual spectacle, demanding gameplay and emotionally powerful storytelling. The system also lets you play a massive selection of multi-platform games spanning every genre from the sprawling open-world Western of Red Dead Redemption 2 to the experimental storytelling of What Remains of Edith Finch. The system is also a leader in virtual reality technology, providing a taste of its potential with titles like Tetris Effect.
As we prepare from the next generation of gaming, now is a perfect time to catch up on anything you missed while the price is right and the games are still widely available. This year also promises plenty of new titles to look forward to, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Persona 5 Royal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Grab one of these co-op games for your PS4 to play with your Valentine
Dinner and a movie. A night out on the town. Ice skating at the park. These are all great Valentine's Day activities. But if you're living happily in a gamer marriage, a night in with your significant other playing PS4 can be just as romantic.
The BioShock Collection, and more, are free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.
The Yakuza Remastered Collection is here, and more release on PS4 in Feb.
Here are the biggest PS4 games dropping this month!