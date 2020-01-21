Diablo Immortal is an upcoming entry in the Diablo series that can live in your pockets. Diablo Immortal is set to be an isometric, top-down, hack-and-slash title that combines the feel of a Diablo game with the added benefit of an MMO experience all on mobile. While there isn't a lot of information out on the game just yet, one thing that Blizzard has detailed is the classes that'll be available, with some added info on what to expect from each character players can play as. Here's everything we know about Diablo Immortal's skill system.

What classes are available in Diablo Immortal?

As of right now, Blizzard has revealed that there will be six classes in Diablo Immortal. Each class has four abilities, which will be different and unique across each class. According to Blizzard, the current plan is for each class to get 12 unlockable skills, with players allowed to use five at the same time while they play. Classes in Diablo Immortal include:

Barbarian: The likeliest first class for many players, Barbarians will likely be a strength-based class, and use brutal and powerful weapons to take down foes. Attacks like the Hammer of the Ancients and Ancient Spear will help clear enemies quickly and efficiently.

Monk: Monks will focus on precision in Diablo Immortal, and use lightning-fast attacks that focus heavily on mobility and swiftness.

Wizard: Wizards are all about magic, and will have a wide-range of arcane abilities, including a meteor attack, a lightning blast, and the power to teleport on the battlefield.

Demon Hunter: The Demon Hunter is another class that will take advantage of long-range attacks, utilizing a crossbow to take down enemies. Players can expect to learn a ton of crossbow-based attacks, including abilities that can stun and knock back enemies.

Crusader: This class seems like the closest thing to a Paladin that might exist in the game. Crusaders are clad in armor and look to take down whatever evil might exist. Blizzard hasn't revealed exactly what types of attacks to expect for this class just yet.

Necromancer: This was the final class announced for Diablo Immortal, so there's not a lot of information available yet. According to Blizzard, they will "use their powers over life and death" to take the fight to whatever enemy they may have.

Will more classes be added later?

While Diablo Immortal initially was announced with a lower amount of classes, it seems like the current six will be what the game launches with. Blizzard has said that the plan is for each class to have a larger amount of skills, so it's likely that the focus is to maximize the six classes before adding more. However, Diablo III did have extra classes included through later expansions and DLC packs, so it's possible for more classes to be included later in the games life.

When does Diablo Immortal launch?

Blizzard has yet to release any information surrounding a release date for Diablo Immortal. However, because the game is already available to pre-register, it wouldn't be too shocking to see a release date get announced next. Due to this being a mobile title, though, Blizzard will likely spend some extra time making sure everything works as intended by the time the launch actually occurs.