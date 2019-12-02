I've been excited for the opportunity to dive into the game ever since I got a sneak preview at EVE Vegas . Now is the perfect time to check out all that the game has to offer before the servers are reset ahead of the global launch in 2020.

Right on schedule, NetEase Games and CCP Games has rolled out the open beta for EVE Echoes. This is a brand new sci-fi MMORPG that aims to deliver an authentic EVE Online experience for mobile devices that's set in a parallel New Haven universe. The EVE Echos open beta is currently available for both Android and iOS and should be accessible to players in Australia, USA, Canada, Russia, Europe, South Korea and New Zealand starting today.

EVE Echoes is an expansive and open-ended space sim MMORPG where you can pilot your own space ship and explore and thrive in a brand new galaxy however you want.

It's an open beta so be prepared for plenty of bugs

Patience is a key virtue for beta testers, as there's bound to be some glitches and bugs to be squashed — even on day one.

For instance, I've yet to actually get into the game myself as the game servers appear to already be under maintenance. It's sort of disheartening, but also sort of to be expected when beta testing a game of this scale. EVE Echoes has already been downloaded over 100,000 times according to the Google Play Store, which is surely pushing the beta servers to their limits.

Other Twitter users who've managed to get into the game have reported loading issues for the game's central marketplace and an overall laggy experience, which might explain why the servers are currently being worked on.

Dive into the tutorials and give the devs your feedback

Once you're in the game, there are some pretty important features available to new players who are new to EVE Online's brand of dense space simulation.

Most importantly, you'll want to check out the tutorials and new Storyline Missions added that are perfect for acclimatizing new players with the menus and core gameplay. This is, in my opinion, one of the most important features included with EVE Echoes, and I'm sure the developers would be very open to any feedback from new players on how these materials can be improved.

Once the server issues have been settled, you can be sure that I'll be exploring everything I can in the game and writing up any cool discoveries or guides to help other new players out.