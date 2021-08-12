The second installment of this series is beautifully set up after an intriguing opening Test was curtailed by bad weather and ended in a draw.
Watch every ball of this second Test with our England vs India live stream guide below.
Prior to heavy rain intervening, India had set themselves up for what looked like a thrilling run chase, and the tourists will likely come into this Test the more confident, ot least as the Lords surface should favour their quicker bowlers.
The hosts will be looking for their batting order to step up, having been overly reliant on inspirational skipper Joe Root for their scoring in the first encounter.
All-rounder Moeen Ali, and paceman Mark Wood have both been drafted into England's starting line-up alongside Haseeb Hammed, who will be making his first Test appearance since 2016.
KL Rahul is meanwhile set to continue at the top of the order for India alongside Rohit Sharma after his excellent 84 in his side's first innings.
Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs India second Test cricket online from anywhere.
England vs India - second Test cricket: Where and when?
The second Test between England and India is set to take place between Thursday August 12 and Sunday August 15.
Play is set to start each day at 11am BST local time. That makes it a 3.30pm IST start in India, and a 6am ET / 3am PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its an 8pm AEST first ball.
How to watch England vs India - second Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the second Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to stream England vs India live in the UK for free
Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports have exclusive live broadcast rights to England's summer Test series with India for the UK, including this second Test.
Coverage is set to begin at 10.15am GMT on Sky Sports Cricket on each day of action. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this second Test online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
NOW Sports Membership
Watch Sky Sports' coverage of England vs India online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34.
How to watch the second Test live in India
Indian cricket fans are well served by the Sony Sports Network who are showing this Test series live in its entirety.
Sony Six and Sony Six HD will be offering coverage with English commentary, with Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD the channels to head to for Hindi coverage, and Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD offering broadcasts in regional languages.
For those looking to stream this Test, If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be broadcasting the action online via its apps and website. To access the streams you'll need to be a premium subscriber which means forking out Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio customers can meanwhile watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application.
Play is set to begin each day at 3.30pm IST
How to watch the second Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of England vs India for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
The action get underway each day at 8pm AEST.
Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports should be your go-to for England vs India if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before.
How to watch England vs India live in the US and Canada
Willow TV has long been a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and it's on hand once for those looking to watch the action from Sri Lanka Stateside with exclusive co verage in the US of this Test series.
The service costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo. If you find yourself unable to access Willow TV's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Play for each day of the second Test begins at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Sling TV
Willow TV is showing England vs India live in the US and Canada, and luckily, Sling lets you add-on Willow to your subscription and get your first month for just $5!
