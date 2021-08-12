Watch every ball of this second Test with our England vs India live stream guide below.

The second installment of this series is beautifully set up after an intriguing opening Test was curtailed by bad weather and ended in a draw.

Prior to heavy rain intervening, India had set themselves up for what looked like a thrilling run chase, and the tourists will likely come into this Test the more confident, ot least as the Lords surface should favour their quicker bowlers.

The hosts will be looking for their batting order to step up, having been overly reliant on inspirational skipper Joe Root for their scoring in the first encounter.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, and paceman Mark Wood have both been drafted into England's starting line-up alongside Haseeb Hammed, who will be making his first Test appearance since 2016.

KL Rahul is meanwhile set to continue at the top of the order for India alongside Rohit Sharma after his excellent 84 in his side's first innings.

Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs India second Test cricket online from anywhere.

England vs India - second Test cricket: Where and when?

The second Test between England and India is set to take place between Thursday August 12 and Sunday August 15.

Play is set to start each day at 11am BST local time. That makes it a 3.30pm IST start in India, and a 6am ET / 3am PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its an 8pm AEST first ball.

How to watch England vs India - second Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the second Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

