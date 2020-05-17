Yes, I know, I'm one of five people who actually likes and uses YouTube Music and before that was a die-hard Google Play Music user since I first came to Android. When YouTube Music first re-launched, I had to start rebuilding my library from scratch, because while I'd spent 7 years building my library in Play Music — and several years before that building my initial library in iTunes — there was no way to bring that library over to the new service.

As such, I'm one of the few who gave a legitimate WOO HOO when I first heard that I was finally going to be able to re-unite my two libraries and access my not insignificant collection of Disney Parks music alongside my more recent obsessions with Panic! at the Disco and Skillet. You can now transfer your Play Music library to YouTube Music, and the process itself is relatively painless.

It's been fun to go through playlists from 5, 6 years ago in Play Music — the infectious cheer of old anime OPs and EDs, the old storylines woven for my characters through songs of the day, the carefree pop of yesteryear — and it's done wonders for my mood after being in a melancholic funk for the last two months. It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though; there are still flaws aplenty with how YouTube Music handles uploaded and purchased music, as well as continued problems YouTube just seems incapable of solving.