The end of IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin marks the start of the end-of-year smartphone launch season, with the narrative sure to be dominated by the likes of Huawei, Google and OnePlus.

Huawei, as if often does, pre-empted the launch of its new Mate series phones with the announcement of a new Kirin chipset, the Kirin 990. Although the launch of the next Mate is likely to be overshadowed by the company's current tensions with the U.S. government, the chip's capabilities are genuinely impressive, and foreshadow what we're likely to see from Qualcomm and others in early 2020: Improved machine learning capabilities and onboard 5G.

Besides generational bumps in efficiency and CPU speed, the Kirin 990's tech specs also hints at impressive photo and video features in the new phone, which is rumored to also include significantly upgraded standard and ultrawide image sensors. Expect BM3D (Block-matching and 3D filtering) and dual-domain noise reduction to bring clearer stills and video respectively to the new phone. The latter is particularly important given that video performance has been an Achilles' heel for Huawei in recent years.

Questions remain, however, around Huawei's ability to shift handsets in significant numbers in the West without Google Mobile Services preloaded. (Huawei's current legal waiver to use Android and other U.S. technology only applies to existing devices.) Android fans wanting the best of Huawei's tech combined with Google's latest software might be forced to manually sideload the latter, with all the inherent compromises involved.

Google's hardware division wasn't at IFA this week, but its next flagship, the Pixel 4 XL, did make headlines this week thanks to a major video leak. The Pixel 4 series promises to be among the year's most intriguing phones, thanks to its unique Project Soli radar-based gesture controls, generational improvements to Google's legendary Night Sight camera, and a pure Android experience that's still hard to beat -- paired with a smooth 90Hz display.