Perhaps you've heard: we're bringing back our weekly "from the editor's desk" column! It was convenient timing for Daniel to write his first (in a long time) column and then promptly leave on vacation, but I'm certain he's having a wonderful time and I'm here to pick up right where he left off. Truth be told, we're likely to rotate this slot around from week to week so everyone has a chance to hear from more of the AC editorial staff on a regular basis. Kicking things off on a personal note, I've quite enjoyed unplugging from technology recently. I made the realization a few weeks back that I'd severely fallen behind on my podcast and YouTube subscriptions. Multiple times I went days without looking at Twitter or Facebook (Instagram, though, stuck around). I was no longer diving into Google News multiple times a day to see what was happening in the world.

As for AC, we're already planning for the IFA trade show in Berlin, which starts the first week of September. And before we even get there, we expect to see the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in early August if Samsung follows last year's release window. The leaks are coming thick and fast, and the phone's shaping up to be interesting (huge and feature-packed), and controversial (no headphone jack?!). Listen to the latest AC podcast for our Note 10 hot takes. Then we'll be right in the depths of Google Pixel 4 launch craziness, which always ends up coming with a pile of other Google hardware announcements. So much for the "slow" season, right? We're jumping right back into the thick of things. -Andrew