In eight years of covering the mobile industry, I've never seen a manufacturer just YOLO it and confirm a flurry of leaks by, in essence, leaking its own phone even harder than the leakers. But that's where we are with the Pixel 4, which broke cover on the official Made by Google Twitter account this week, confirming reports from OnLeaks and Unbox Therapy just a day earlier. Whatever you think of the Pixel 4's unconventional camera bump, or reports of an extra-large display border to accommodate space-age face recognition sensors, the PR angle of this week's developments is fascinating in itself. The traditional view of leaks, among smartphone manufacturers with secrets to keep, is that they're to be avoided at all costs. Leaks lose you control of the message. Leaks risk deflating hype around an upcoming product, or worse, giving would-be buyers potentially misleading info based on incomplete products.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

So Google's cheeky tweet confirming the backplate design of the Pixel 4 is ballsy, and fairly unprecedented. If a recently-leaked Verizon roadmap is to be believed, this move doesn't telegraph a possible early Pixel 4 launch — we're still looking at the usual mid-October release window. Which means Google has preempted its official launch window by more than a full quarter of a year. That's not to say intentional leaks don't happen. Sometimes it's in a company's interest to pass images onto a trusted publication or influencer as part its marketing push — and it happens more often than you'd think. But splashing an image up on your official Twitter account is an unusually direct way to go about things. Needless to say, we'll be watching with interest to see how it affects hype around the Pixel 4 series as October approaches. Perhaps Google decided to get ahead of any potential unauthorized hands-on videos, like we saw of the Pixel 3 late last year. The company's answer to too many leaks last year? Screw it, more leaks! But realistically, there's likely much more to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL than just a single image of a relatively dull looking back panel. Are there two cameras or three? What's Google doing with Project Soli in this device? Will we finally get more than 4GB of RAM? Will it take photos and play music at the same time?!

Extra G confirmed pic.twitter.com/jBMozelyhn — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) June 4, 2019