The build-out of consumer 5G networks is difficult from a technological and logistical standpoint. Varying network standards between carriers, coverage issues resulting from necessary infrastructure upgrades, and limited availability of 5G phones early on are all hindering the 5G rollout. But one of the biggest problems underlying it all is that "5G" isn't just one thing, and it's both confusing and difficult to explain for just about everyone. There's no simple answer to the question of 'what is 5G?' 5G comes in a ton of different flavors. There's Sub-6, which you can deploy in low-band or high-band, and also in so-called stand alone or non-stand alone mode, and then also with or without DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing). Then there's mmWave 5G, which uses ultra-high-frequencies and is considerably different in its operation because of the challenges introduced by the spectrum it operates on.

Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Sub-6 and mmWave each have their own advantages, but in general Sub-6 is provides wider coverage with slower speeds, while mmWave provides dramatically narrower coverage and much higher speeds. They can be deployed together, and can even technically be used concurrently for carrier aggregation, but carriers at this point are mostly focusing on building one before the other. And just like LTE, the amount of spectrum you have to deploy each kind of network on has a huge effect on speeds for the end user. This all varies wildly from region to region, country to country, and carrier to carrier. Even that pair of paragraphs is a woefully inadequate explanation of what 5G is. So how do you break that down even further to explain it to someone accurately yet briefly, particularly a normal person who just wants to know what phone to buy and what carrier to use for the best service? Right now, it's just too difficult considering the number of variables involved and the infancy of even the best 5G networks compared to the robust LTE we're used to. Even at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit last week, talking with some of the smartest and most dedicated technology followers, it was tough to have a succinct explanation of just what 5G is.

Most people, of course, don't really care what technology is behind their service. Whether it's low-band, mid-band, mmWave or just LTE Advanced ... what matters is coverage, speed and consistency. Just as we know today, depending on where you live you can get a vastly different experience on LTE depending on your carrier — and in some cases, phone.

Source: Android Central