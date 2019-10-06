Stop me if this sounds familiar: It's a couple weeks before a Pixel launch, and a relentless campaign of leaks has outed almost all of Google's secrets. A geyser of illicit smartphone knowledge has opened up in the past week, vomiting forth (among other things) a full Pixel 4 spec sheet, high-res renders, lifestyle images, sample photos and detailed explainers of how the new hardware will work.

It's become something of a running theme, with the Pixel 3 enjoying a similarly exhaustive leaking twelve months ago. (Remember that phone got into the hands of eastern European bloggers some four months before the street launch.) Same deal for the Pixel 3a, which we first discussed as the "Pixel 3 Lite" almost a year ago, well ahead of its eventual release date. The Internet leaking the crap out of a Pixel phone isn't new. In fact, it's rapidly turning into an annual tradition.

Google's leaky boat gives us a good opportunity to examine how much leaks of new products actually affect the crucial buzz around their eventual launch. The company's blasé attitude towards leaks, highlighted by its publication of its own Pixel 4 imagery back in June, and recent billboards in Times Square shows a belief that a slow trickle of information leading up to launch is far from a bad thing.

The attitude towards leaks has changed a lot in recent years.

And that makes sense. As a smaller player in the smartphone space (compared to a Samsung, Apple or Huawei), Google benefits from free publicity when leaks happen far more than it's damaged by having its secrets revealed. The same is not quite true for a company like Samsung and Apple, which like to tightly control their secrets -- though even Samsung's efforts to frustrate leakers haven't stopped every Galaxy phone ever from breaking cover on Twitter long before DJ Koh unveils them on stage.

Six or seven years ago, the big names in smartphones would go to extraordinary lengths to disguise their upcoming products and keep control of the messaging around them. The fear of God was put into employees with access to unreleased prototypes. Devices were strapped into big plastic "lunchbox" enclosures that looked like the offspring of a pelican case and the bottom of a shoe to prevent leaks. Multiple device designs might even emerge to throw curious outsiders off the scent.

But today, leaks are rather viewed as an inevitability. CAD renders from factories in China or Vietnam regularly make their way out onto social media, allowing folks like @onleaks to turn them into credible representations of the final product, often months ahead of time. At the same time, the inimitable Evan Blass practices his craft as diligently as ever. In the old days, phone maker PRs openly bragged about fighting leakers with lawyers, and their companies often followed up on those threats.