Will a combination of bad launch timing and excessive pricing sink the Samsung Galaxy S21 series before it ever gets started? That was among my first thoughts when European pricing for the three S21 phones leaked this past week — showing that, despite rumors that the best Android phones of 2021 could be cheaper, we're once again looking at some pretty pricey Galaxies. Here's how the pricing reportedly breaks down: Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: €849

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: €1,049

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB: €1,099

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: €1,399 Even in a normal January, these prices would be a tough sell. These are European prices, so tax should be included. Also, because the dollar-euro exchange rate is pretty close to the sales tax rate in most EU countries (around 1:1.22 and 20% respectively), you can probably just change the currency signs here and get the advertised U.S. prices. The new phones are set to launch very soon — January 14, to be precise — which is way earlier in the year than previous Galaxies. And on one hand that's great, because it means Samsung's new phones arrive in stores only a couple of months after the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which emerged in mid-November. But on the other hand.... well, it's January. There's a reason why this is seen as the worst time to launch a big new product in the West: right after the holidays when people are done disposing of any disposable income they have left. And especially this year, as the coronavirus situation has taken several turns for the worse in recent weeks — and the knock-on effect that's had on economies around the world. You don't have to be an economic genius to see how all those factors will likely coalesce to produce much weaker demand for the Galaxy S21 series.

What's more, there are other problems that are very specific to Samsung. The two smaller models, despite the flashy new design, are pretty iterative upgrades based on what we know. And the smaller one, in particular, has to compete with the very similar-looking Galaxy S20 FE — a great phone that shares a similar design and similar plastic back panel. One device costs $849, and the other could be had recently for as little as $550 in the U.S. While the S21 should be more powerful and take slightly better photos, the average person who doesn't obsess over spec sheets might have a hard time convincing themselves to pay the extra $300. While the Fan Edition has been an undeniable success for Samsung, it could come back to bite them in the form of weaker demand for entry-level S21s.

Competition between the S20 FE and base model S21 phones could see Samsung losing out.