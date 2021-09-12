Every year, sometime in the first week of September, I corral the Android Central team to plan how to cover Apple's inevitable hardware event, which usually happens in the first or second week of the month. As one of the diminishing number of niche tech sites on the internet, covering Apple's hardware events is a bit like racing a sports car on a parallel highway; there's no winning, but the race itself is a lot of fun.

The reality is, eleven years after the iPhone 4, Apple still commands more attention than any tech company for its product debuts. Samsung's products may fold, Google's may flaunt, but Apple holds the regard of the mainstream, that average consumer that doesn't read this or any other tech blog, in ways no other company can pull off.

Even as Apple has shifted from debuting new categories and unique ideas to honing and perfect existing ones, it's still important to cover the launches almost as closely as we would any other — even if we don't cover it the same way. Our goal here at Android Central is to keep you knowledgeable about Android and the companies and ecosystems that surround it, from wearables to smart home to gaming, and Apple is both Google's and Samsung's closest and most important competitors.

Apple has also had a very interesting year, and many of its legal and regulatory troubles are being reflected back at Google, some focusing on the relationship between the two companies and others parallel arguments about app store and ecosystem monopolies. And with Google reportedly pulling out all the stops for its Pixel 6 series this year, it will be more important than ever to see what they're up against.