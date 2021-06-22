Prime Day is the absolute best time to pick up some of the best Amazon device deals . Towards the top of that list are the awesome Alexa speakers , and that includes the new Echo Show 5 Kids . Amazon announced the Echo Show product for kids a little over a month ago, and thanks to Prime Day, you are already getting to save some cash on it.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is more than just a cool-looking smart speaker. It also comes with a year of Amazon's Kids+ to provide parental controls, tons of kids' content, and so much more.

Much like it does with its Kids Fire tablets, Amazon is bringing all of the wonderful features of the Kids+ program to its smart speaker. At its core, the Echo Shot 5 Kids is exactly like the standard grown-up version of the speaker. It features the same 5.5-inch display, high-quality speaker, front-facing camera with a physical privacy shutter, and of course, Alexa. Then, it's all wrapped up in a fun Chameleon fabric.

Amazon kicked off the smart speaker race when it released the first Echo device. Since then, the company has continued to improve its devices and offer more options to fit different needs. The Show series add the ever so helpful display to the equation — and the Echo Show 5 is the perfect size to bring to the Kids edition.

By adding the special sauce that is Amazon Kids+, the display comes to life for kids with over 15,000 skills, games, videos, audiobooks, and music stations — and all of it is curated to be safe for kids. With content from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Audible, and so much more, your child will have all of the entertainment and educational media at their beck and call by simply asking Alexa. With Alexa onboard, your child can also ask questions to learn almost anything that piques their curiosity.

Amazon Kids+ does more than just bring great content to the Echo Show 5 Kids, and it also enables Amazon's fantastic suite of parental controls. While Alexa will automatically provide kid-friendly responses, filter content, and block shopping, you will be able to adjust even further what your child has access to. You can also set daily limits for watching videos, set schedules for when content is available, and provide access to specific skills and music.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids is a fantastic device to help fuel your child's imagination, entertain them, and help keep them in contact with friends and family. Through the parental controls dashboard, you can select what contacts can call your child and vice versa. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, your child can have fun and be in the loop just like the grown-ups — only safer.