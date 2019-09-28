I have to be honest. I've been using a wooden kitchen table chair as my office chair for the last six years or so — granted, I have blankets thrown onto the seat and back to make it more "comfortable". Obviously anything after that would be a step up. EasySMX's memory foam chair with a pullout footrest certainly is. But that doesn't mean just any chair would be good. A bad chair would still be a bad chair regardless of what I was using prior. Thankfully, EasySMX made a good one. It's not amazing, and it certainly can't compete with $300 or $400 chairs, but it'll be good enough for most people. That's what matters. Not everyone needs a top-of-the-line luxurious gaming chair that can effectively do everything for you except make your bed. A reclining memory foam chair is all you really need, and that's what EasySMX provides, with the added benefit of a footrest.

EasySMX Memory Foam Chair with Footrest What I like

I can't talk about what I like without starting with the footrest. It is by and large one of the best features of this chair. I know it's not some groundbreaking new feature, but it's greatly appreciated to have. I would have liked for it to pull out further than it already does, but it works well enough as it is. Thankfully, the footrest easily retracts and slides under the chair so it isn't in the way all of the time. It isn't necessary in an office setting if you're doing work, but it's perfect for kicking your feet up and laying back during long gaming sessions. I received the chair shortly after reviewing Borderlands 3, so I decided to put the chair to the test and mop up the rest of the achievements, because achievement hunting is a time consuming task, as we all know. I could play for five to seven hours easily and be just as comfortable as when I began. When I felt like I needed a change in position, it was easy to recline and pull out the footrest. Because the lumbar support isn't built-in and is an optional pillow, it makes it that much easier to adjust or remove altogether if you don't want to use it at all. I don't know why you wouldn't want to use it, but having the choice to do so or not is appreciated. The optional headrest pillow is nice, too. EasySMX also sells this chair at a much lower price than a lot of other gaming chairs on the market. This does mean that it lacks some premium features, but the affordability of a product can make or break someone's purchasing decision. EasySMX Memory Foam Chair with Footrest What I don't like

It's understandable given the low price point (relative to other gaming chairs), but this chair is noticeably inferior to others. It doesn't have 4D armrests, the seat itself can't tilt, there isn't any cold-cure memory foam or cooling gel to regulate temperature. It just is what it is. A leather backed chair. That's not necessarily bad, but it could be a lot better.

In fact, there's not much that makes it stand out from other chairs on the market other than the footrest. I sent a picture to one of my friends, and she immediately responded with, "oh my roommate had that chair." I had to explain that was impossible because this chair wasn't available last year. Sure enough I was scrolling through Amazon and found several gaming chairs nearly identical to this one, all from different companies. On another note, it doesn't recline as far as other chairs can (only 135°) and the leather tends to get hot if you're wearing shorts in the summer. Should you buy the EasySMX Memory Foam Chair with Footrest? Yes, if you're looking to save money

Despite my complaints, it's still an adequate chair. You don't really need more than it provides, especially given its footrest, which is a huge selling point for me. I could easily sit in it for several hours while work and still feel comfortable. The same goes for gaming. I only ever had a real problem when I was wearing shorts and the seat got too warm. 3 out of 5 For its low price, it's hard to beat. If you're looking for a chair that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, this is a perfectly acceptable choice. There are better choices out there, but you'll be paying more money for them, and sometimes for features you won't even use or need.