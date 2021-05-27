What you need to know
- Boost Mobile customers will be able to sign up for exclusive DraftKings contests where it is legal to do so.
- Boost is offering new customers a free $50 Sportsbook bet to new users placing their first bets.
- This integration starts with an NBA Finals contest on June 11 and end at the start of the Finals.
Boost Mobile announced a partnership with DraftKings to bring exclusive contests to Boost Mobile customers. Boost Mobile's owner DISH partnered with DraftKings in early March 2021 to bring betting to its Hopper TV platform. Boost Mobile customers will be able to sign up for exclusive contests starting with a $100,000 NBA Finals contest with users guessing the total number of points scored throughout the series. This contest starts on June 11 and ends at the start of the Finals on July 8.
Speaking to CNET executive vice president of Boost Mobile, Stephen Stokols said:
"We try to go where the big carriers are too conservative to go. I don't think you'll see Verizon doing something in a betting space," and suggests that his company's wireless rival may be beholden to a "corporate sort of, like, political correctness."
New Boost Mobile customers will be able to get a $50 Sportsbook bet with a $5 deposit and their first bet. Boost will also give new DraftKings users can also get a free $3 ticket to a contest when they deposit $5 and enter a paid contest.
Boost Mobile will also allow any DraftKings users to deposit cash to their accounts in "many thousands" of its stores. Users do not have to be Boost Mobile customers to use this service. Though it's not available yet, Boost Mobile intends to eventually allow users to withdraw their winnings at its stores.
Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier owned by DISH operating on the T-Mobile and Sprint networks. DISH acquired Boost Mobile as part of the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile and will continue to use the T-Mobile network while it builds its own 5G network. The best Boost Mobile phones run on the T-Mobile network with and its plans rival the best cell phone plans while offering new services like the security-focused Privacy Premium under DISH.
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite are actually quite tempting
These cheap new Samsung tablets are now available for purchase after an earlier blip this week.
Samsung's June 2021 security update starts hitting the Galaxy S21
Samsung has started rolling out the June 2021 security update to its Galaxy S21 series phones. The company's other flagship devices are also expected to receive the June security patch over the coming days.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the first Thunderbolt 4 Chromebook
Acer knocked it out of the park with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 last summer, and this summer they're doing it again with two upgrades while staying at almost the same price. Meet the first Thunderbolt 4 Chromebooks, as well as Acer's first 17-inch Chromebook that will be launching next month.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.