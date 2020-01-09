Pistol Whip, one of the hottest VR games of 2019, is finally on its way to PSVR (PlayStation VR) in the near future. Developer Cloudhead games took to Twitter to make the announcement, but was light on details. We know from the original E3 2019 announcement that Pistol Whip was always destined for PSVR, but the developers were focused on delivering the experience to the Oculus Quest and PC VR platforms first. It's difficult to target multiple platforms as a smaller developer, but Cloudhead is assuring PSVR users that they'll be able to fill John Wick's shoes in the very near future.

Pistol Whip has been called a brilliant mix of Super Hot VR, Beat Saber and, of course, John Wick. If you watch the trailer in the tweet above, you'll immediately understand why this combination works so well. Pistol Whip is an amazing combination of visuals, movement, and music that focuses on the player having fun through a series of levels, not songs. Pistol Whip's levels are just that: levels. While each level is, indeed, designed around a song, this isn't a rhythm game like Beat Saber or Guitar Hero where you'll fail it if you don't shoot along to the beat. It's also a perfect game design for PSVR since it's a linear level design much like an on-rails shooter.

If you're like me and tend to augment your daily exercise routines with a bit of VR, you'll be happy to know that Pistol Whip tends to focus on the lower half of the body. Considering that many VR games only require you to move the upper half of your body (Beat Saber, for instance), Pistol Whip adds in a bit of much-needed variety to the mix. Cloudhead Games has also been working on new levels in addition to changes and enhancement as it travels the road to version 1.0, and it's very likely that we'll see Pistol Whip finally reach PSVR once it hits that magic number.

