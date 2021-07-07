Update, July 7 (11:20 am ET) : Donald Trump is filing a major class action lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump is planning to sue Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to Axios.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that this will raise the stakes in his battle against the companies that blocked him.

Trump plans to host a press conference at 11 a.m today, during which he plans to announce the class-action lawsuits.

*Android Central *reached out to Facebook and Twitter, but neither company responded to a comment in time for publication.

Twitter permanently banned Trump following the riots that took place on Capitol Hill a couple of weeks before President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.

Facebook suspended the former president's account, and in early June said that he would be banned from the site for two years.

Trump has struggled to stay connected to his followers with both bans, and even tried to stay afloat with a blog-style platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," but he later shut it down.