Donald-trumpSource: Android Central

Update, July 7 (11:20 am ET): Donald Trump is filing a major class action lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

What you need to know

  • Former President Donald Trump is planning to sue Facebook and Twitter.
  • The annoucement is to come at 11 a.m. during a press conference.
  • Twitter and Facebook banned the former president after riots on Capitol Hill in early January.

Former President Donald Trump is planning to sue Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to Axios.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that this will raise the stakes in his battle against the companies that blocked him.

Trump plans to host a press conference at 11 a.m today, during which he plans to announce the class-action lawsuits.

*Android Central *reached out to Facebook and Twitter, but neither company responded to a comment in time for publication.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Twitter permanently banned Trump following the riots that took place on Capitol Hill a couple of weeks before President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.

Facebook suspended the former president's account, and in early June said that he would be banned from the site for two years.

Trump has struggled to stay connected to his followers with both bans, and even tried to stay afloat with a blog-style platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," but he later shut it down.

Update, July 7 (11:20am ET) ― Former President Donald Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google to stop 'illegal censorship'

Trump has filed a major class action lawsuit against Google, Facebook, and Twitter, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute. The lawsuit seeks an "immediate halt" on social media companies' "illegal censorship of the American people."