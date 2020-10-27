Best answer: Yes, Genshin Impact features cross-save/cross-progression between the PC, iOS, and Android versions of the game. However, it does not support cross-save with the PS4 version.

How does cross-save work in Genshin Impact?

When you sign up to play Genshin Impact on PC, iOS, or Android, you'll be creating an account and signing in with your email address. This means it's extremely simple to access cross-save on any of these three platforms. Just make sure you're logging in with the same email account that you used on the device you want to continue your progression from, and all your progress will be there automatically.

So, for instance, if you've played for a time on Android and want to continue the same game on PC, simply install the game on PC and log in with the same email and password you used to play on Android. Everything you earned will already be there waiting for you, and you can swap back to Android (or even to iOS!) any time you want. Everything is saved to your account and carried over.

So what's the deal with cross-save in Genshin Impact on PS4?

PS4 is the odd-platform-out with cross-progression because rather than tying your account to an email address, your progress is saved to your PSN account. However, you cannot log into the game via PSN on PC, iOS, or Android. Therefore, there's no way to access that progress elsewhere, or bring it over from another platform.

This is important to keep in mind especially when starting the game for the first time. If you want to play on console and are comfortable with the fact that you won't be able to carry your data over to any other platforms later on, playing on PS4 is no problem. But if you think there's any chance you'll want to take the game on the go on mobile, you may want to reconsider where you start.

Can I still play Genshin Impact with my friends on PS4 from another platform?

Fortunately, yes. Genshin Impact's cross-platform play is tied to player IDs, which are universal across all platforms. So when you access the co-op feature, you'll be able to connect with friends regardless of the platform you are on or they are on.

What else do I need to know before I start Genshin Impact?

