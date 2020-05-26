The Android smartphone market is one that can be difficult to keep up with. Year after year, companies push out new handsets with subtle or major tweaks compared to its predecessor. Whether it be slimmer bezels, a slightly thinner body, or a new style for a camera bump, many of these changes are often in the design department.
A new design is one of those things we've come to expect for every new phone release, but is it something we actually want or need? YouTuber Juan Bagnell recently posted a video talking about this very topic, arguing that there's something to be said for Apple's decision to keep reusing and recycling the same design for years at a time.
As you might expect, this is something that got a lot of our AC forum members talking. Here's what some of them had to say in response to the video:
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you wish companies would stop re-designing their phones every year?
ARM introduces Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU for next-gen flagship phones
ARM’s new Cortex-A78 is its most efficient Cortex-A CPU for mobile devices, boasting a 20% increase in sustained performance compared to the current Cortex-A77 design.
OnePlus confirms it's going to make cheap Android phones again
It's been a while since we had a genuinely cheap OnePlus phone. Thankfully, it looks like that'll be changing real soon.
Apple Glass is more Apple Watch than Google Glass — here's why
With no camera, no apps of its own, and an inability to work with sunglasses Apple Glass will still be a smash hit because its from Apple. But could they actually be useful, too?
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.