Looking back at 2020, there was a surprising comeback of small phones. While large handsets are still the norm for the vast majority of the market, releases like the Pixel 4a and iPhone 12 mini were breaths of fresh air.
We've talked about our undying want and need for more small phones countless times here on AC, but when it comes to our readers and forum members, are they on the same page as us?
A few of our fourm members got to talking about this very recently, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think we need more small phones in 2021?
Join the conversation in the forums!
