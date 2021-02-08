Pixel 4a Iphone 12 Mini LifestyleSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Looking back at 2020, there was a surprising comeback of small phones. While large handsets are still the norm for the vast majority of the market, releases like the Pixel 4a and iPhone 12 mini were breaths of fresh air.

We've talked about our undying want and need for more small phones countless times here on AC, but when it comes to our readers and forum members, are they on the same page as us?

A few of our fourm members got to talking about this very recently, saying:

I have a S20 FE. Great phone. Love everything about it, except the size. I guess it's considered a normal size phone now days. On a whim, I bought a used smaller size Pixel 3 for cheap on eBay. Man, that's been refreshing to use. Love the small footprint and being able to do everything with one hand. I would love to use the Pixel 3 as my daily, but I need to battery size of my FE. I guess that's...

YankInDaSouth

I'm currently using the Pixel 3 as my daily driver. Had the Note 10+ for a while and ended up selling it and going back to my Pixel 3 (for a few reasons, buy size/form factor was definitely one of those reasons). Was thinking about getting a Pixel 5 as it's almost identical in size to the 3 but has better battery (and brighter screen from what I've gathered) but I think I will hold off and see...

Morty2264

Even though my S10 is likely considered to be "smaller" by today's standards, I definitely do miss using smaller phones. My Honor 8 was the perfect size, at 5.2", and my Pixel 2 was great to hold at 5". I hope a manufacturer out there will still make a smaller phone for those of us who still enjoy using them!

me just saying

what does a small phone look like? :-) I sure don't miss them. I specifically was looking for a larger phone when I found the original note. My eyesight aint what it used to be.

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think we need more small phones in 2021?

Join the conversation in the forums!

