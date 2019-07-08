Ever since 2016, Google's Pixel phones have stood out for a couple of big reasons — industry-leading cameras and super clean software. Those two things are great and why we keep coming back to the Pixel line year after year, but not everything is perfect.

Specifically, Google's lackluster hardware has proven to be the biggest letdown with Pixel phones. From uninspired designs to so-so battery capacities, these things can prove to be quite disappointing for an otherwise solid phone.

With that being the case, it has some people wondering if the upcoming Pixel 4 will live up to the hype that's building around it.

Taking a look at the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say.