The Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Google's first attempt at making mid-range phones for its Pixel lineup, have garnered a lot of attention over the last few days. These two phones are equipped with great OLED displays, some of the best cameras of any phone on the market, and a fantastic software experience for half of what the regular Pixel 3 handsets cost.

The value proposition here is really great, but some people aren't entirely sure that "affordable" is the right word for phones that cost $400 and $480, respectively.

Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say on the subject.